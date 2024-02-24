“Speed is straight a*s” - KSI fires shots at IShowSpeed after his disastrous performance in Match For Hope charity game

UK YouTuber and streamer JJ "KSI" engaged in some playful banter yesterday (February 23) after witnessing fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" struggle during the Match For Hope charity game in Qatar. IShowSpeed was not in top form and missed several golden opportunities, notably those set up by the recently retired Eden Hazard.

KSI, known for his banter-filled camaraderie with Darren, wasted no time in reminding him of his performance, reposting one of his misses yesterday and stating:

"Speed is straight a*s."

"What's it like being a bench warmer?" - KSI banters with IShowSpeed after not being selected to start the charity match

KSI and IShowSpeed have maintained a comic yet friendly rivalry online for quite some time. They've often exchanged playful jabs against each other in the past. The most recent instance occurred yesterday when the UK-based YouTuber trolled IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed wasn't in great form yesterday and found himself on the bench at the start of the Match For Hope game. Seeing this, JJ promptly quipped:

"What's it like being a bench warmer, bro?"

IShowSpeed wasn't silent either. Upon seeing JJ's attempt to troll him on X, the streamer quickly fired back by pointing out that JJ's boxing career was the one that's "funny." He wrote:

The conversation didn't quite end there. Upon seeing IShowSpeed's reply, JJ posted another troll-worthy comment. He shared a meme depicting a heatmap of a football pitch with the heat concentrated on the bench area, referring to the streamer's starting position. He posted:

"Your heat map going crazy."

Fans react to the banter-worthy post

Despite the not-so-impressive performance, when IShowSpeed is around, it's rare for there not to be a funny clip circulating. After the Match For Hope game, IShowSpeed approached Didier Drogba and jokingly asked if he was the father of fellow footballer Paul Pogba.