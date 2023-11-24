"You might get swatted again": KSI shuts down IShowSpeed after latter tries to troll him for playing Dragon Ball Legends

Those familiar with YouTuber JJ "KSI" and streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" will know that the duo are no strangers to exchanging banter-worthy responses with each other. They have previously spoken about their online rivalry (though they are friends off camera), and it was on full display earlier today (November 24) when JJ had a brutal response to IShowSpeed's attempt at trolling him.

For context, JJ had recently posted about recovering his old Dragon Ball Legends game account. Yesterday, the YouTuber shared his excitement following the announcement of a new update in the game.

However, IShowSpeed, seeing the post, tried to troll him. He was quickly shut down by JJ, who responded:

"Don’t piss off the nerds bro. You might get swatted again."

"Shut ur nerd a** up" - IShowSpeed attempts to troll KSI over Dragon Ball Z game

Fans often find IShowSpeed commenting with the most unusual and unexpected replies to posts online. Seeing KSI post about a new update in the Dragon Ball Legends game (which is a Dragon Ball card battle game), the Ohio-born streamer replied with this:

"Shut ur nerd a** up."

Seeing his abrupt reply, JJ too shelled out a response, referring to his recent on-stream troubles related to swatting. For those out of the loop, the 18-year-old streamer had been swatted live on stream on consecutive streaming days recently (21 and 23 November).

What did the fans say?

The JJ-IShowSpeed duo is possibly among the most viral topics within the online world. Both the streamers have had their fair share of banter-filled moments in the past.

Seeing the two take things to X garnered a slew of comments from their fanbases. Here are some of the notable ones:

Among the most viral moments involving the duo came earlier this year (September) during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, when IShowSpeed had a chance to score but shockingly miskicked a penalty against JJ (who was the goalkeeper). To make things worse for the American, JJ even dropped Ronaldo's signature celebration on him.