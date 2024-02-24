“Are you Pogba’s dad?” - IShowSpeed’s hilarious question leaves Didier Drogba in stitches

YouTuber Darren, also known as "IShowSpeed," has once again pulled off a comical moment after hilariously asking Chelsea legend and former Champions League winner Didier Drogba if he was the father of fellow football star Paul Pogba. The peculiar exchange occurred shortly after the Match For Hope charity game concluded, in which Team Chunkz emerged victorious with a 7-5 win.

Darren was also simultaneously hosting an IRL (In Real Life) stream as he engaged in conversation with the footballing stars on the pitch. Approaching Drogba, he jokingly asked:

"Hey, I gotta ask you a question. Are you Pogba’s dad?"

"I'm the original, he's the copy" - Drogba's hilarious reply to IShowSpeed's question

IShowSpeed is no stranger to posing peculiar questions, and he continued this trend during yesterday's Match For Hope charity game in Qatar. The streamer was observed approaching Drogba, the Chelsea legend, and humorously inquiring whether he was Pogba's father.

Reacting to the strange question, Drogba humorously replied:

"No, no, no. I'm the original, he's the copy (laughs). Nah, that's my bro."

The streamer then congratulated Drogba on his match performance (the Ivorian scored twice for Team Aboflah). The footballer responded by asking:

"Man, you're Speed. What's your speed?"

Darren replied:

"99"

Drogba said:

"We should race one day."

In response, Darren urged him to compete then and there:

"Let's race right now."

But of course, Drogba swiftly admitted that Darren might beat him for pace.

This isn't the first instance of the streamer asking such a peculiar question to a footballer. Back in January 2024, during his trip to Brazil, the streamer was invited to meet up with Ronaldo Nazário. During this encounter, IShowSpeed asked if he was Cristiano Ronaldo's father.

Fans react to IShowSpeed's clip

The streamer's comic exchange with Didier Drogba naturally sparked a flurry of hilarious reactions. A clip of their conversation was swiftly shared on X, and here are some of the responses it garnered:

IShowSpeed's performance in the Match For Hope charity game wasn't the most impressive. The streamer missed two easy scoring opportunities after being set up by Eden Hazard.