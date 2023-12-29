"I had to learn about it against my will" - xQc dismisses traditional marriages, calls it a “scam”

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" returned as the guest on the well-known Scuffed Podcast, hosted by Tyler "Trainwreckstv." Other notable streamers also joined the podcast (such as Zack "Asmongold" and Jaryd "Summit1g"). At one point, the conversation shifted to the subject of marriage, and Felix shared his perspective on it.

Those acquainted with the French-Canadian streamer are aware of his challenging experiences with marriages and relationships. Recently, he concluded a protracted legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend Adept, who had asserted that the two were in a common-law marriage.

During the podcast, the streamer said:

"I had to learn about it against my will."

xQc dismisses traditional marriage, labels it a "scam"

On the most recent episode of Trainwreckstv's Scuffed Podcast, xQc took the opportunity to articulate his views on marriages, specifically those of a traditional nature. Los Pollos TV, in fact, brought up the topic. When asked to give his opinion, Felix said:

"Marriage is a scam."

He also referred to his own experiences with being in an alleged marriage (which he has denied) with Adept. He said:

"I had to learn it against my will, okay? Listen, I never thought the word 'marriage' would ever be in my life, to be honest until it was against my will. But anyway, I think marriage is dogsh*t."

He added:

"I think unless both partners have a traditional mindset about how marriage will work, it's completely useless because you need both people to be exactly on par and communicate what they want, with their involvement and what they are gonna do in the marriage and if that's good, marriage may be the best thing.

He continued:

"But I'm not like that. I don't have this traditional mindset but it can work for a lot of people but these days people are either not at that line of old-school mindset or they're deceiving maliciously about it."

What did the fans say?

The clip from the recent podcast quickly went viral. Here's what xQc's fans had to say about his rant:

Fans give their take on Felix's rant on marriage (Image via YouTube/@xQcClips)

The latest installment of the Scuffed Podcast showcased a diverse lineup of streamers, including Felix, Turner "Tfue," and others. The complete video-on-demand (VOD) of the episode will be shared on Trainwreckstv's official YouTube channel.