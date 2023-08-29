"I literally threw up": IShowSpeed cannot believe Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged EA FC 24 rating compared to Messi

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was disgusted by the recent leaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged ratings for EA FC 24. The upcoming EA Sports release will be the first football title from the studio that isn't under the FIFA IP. After all, it has been the premier soccer game for decades, and the ardent Ronaldo fanatic was not delighted with the predicted stats for his idol.

Fans and viewers of IShowSpeed will know how passionate the 18-year-old streamer is about the Portuguese legend. With the release of EA FC 24 inching closer, a lot of leakers have been releasing alleged ratings of the top players, and obviously, ratings for legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are big topics.

While reacting to a leak that alleges that the Al-Nassr star will get an overall rating of only 86, IShowSpeed expressed his disgust and even told his viewers that he had thrown up in his mouth after comparing the numbers to Lionel Messi's. Here is what the Variety Streamer of the Year said:

"I literally threw up. I just threw up in my mouth, because that is how f*cking disgusted I f*cking am right now. That's so f*cking disgusting! And 34 defending!?!"

IShowSpeed does not appreciate EA FC 24 leaks that suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is getting a huge nerf to his overall stats

Obviously, both Ronaldo and Messi are expected to see a downgrade in their overall ratings considering their recent performance, and many leaks indicate that the Portuguese winger will see a massive downgrade from his FIFA 23 ratings. Readers, however, should note that these numbers are pure speculation as EA has yet to release the official ratings for players in EA FC 24.

That said, IShowSpeed, as a Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic, did not appreciate the reduction of his favorite player's rating to 86. For context, the 38-year-old Portuguese forward had a respectable 90-rated base card in the previous entry. If the leaks are true, then his overall seems to have been slashed to a measly 86, with a significant reduction to his pace and other stats.

The American streamer has made football one of his main forms of content, as IShowSpeed has not only been playing video games surrounding the sport but also traveling around the world to watch matches. His meeting with Ronaldo a few weeks ago at a Euro qualifier match was one of the highlights of his career.