Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" told his fans on a recent stream that he went to the emergency room due to a panic attack he suffered. The MMO streamer said he has been dealing with on-and-off bouts of mild panic attacks over the last few weeks. This instance appeared more serious, as he said he believed something was wrong with his neck.

After being checked at the hospital, doctors told him there was nothing wrong with his neck and that it was all in his head. During yesterday's stream, he said that his recent bouts with panic attacks have been unbearable, which finally led to him visiting the hospital.

"I finally went up there today, and I'm like 'I can't live with this anymore, this is over the line."

Asmongold goes to the emergency room after panic attack

The popular streamer originally intended to livestream his reaction on yesterday's PlayStation Showcase. He said he woke up early to watch the stream, before explaining that he has had trouble getting out of bed due to mild panic attacks.

Asmongold said that shortly after waking up, he was convinced that something was wrong with his neck. He decided to go to the emergency room of a nearby hospital to get himself checked, but doctors concluded that there was nothing physically wrong with his neck. Instead, they said the sensation was likely the result of a panic attack.

He explained that panic attacks have become a regular part of his day over the past two weeks, which is why he has been starting his streams later than usual.

He also shared his father's thoughts about the incident after leaving the emergency room. His dad questioned if there may have been something else wrong with him.

"I call my dad, I tell him about it. He goes, 'well you know it could be something else, though.' What the f***? Why'd he do that?"

Asmongold reassured fans that he is doing better after he visited the emergency room. He also said that they can expect his schedule to return to normal in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes