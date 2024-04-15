"I'll see you in court": Kai Cenat says he will sue the person who leaked his pictures and private messages

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has said he will take the person responsible for leaking his images and private messages to court. As a popular content creator, the posts accusing him of paying her for sex went viral, with Kai addressing them when he went live for the first time after the incident.

On his stream, Cenat did not seem worried and insinuated that he would be suing the person who leaked his chats, stating:

"There is some dumb sh*t, clout chasing weird ass sh*t going on right now bro. But it's alright though, it's alright chat. I'll see you in court."

"Got you": Kai Cenat laughs while addressing leaked chats

After the posts went viral, Kai Cenat addressed it on his most recent Twitch stream and claimed he could explain everything:

"Got you! Okay? Listen to me, okay? I can explain, bro. Listen to me chat, okay, I can explain."

The streamer went on to describe the leaking of his private images and messages as "clout-chasing sh*t" and also explained that the events being talked about in them date back to early 2023:

"There is some weird sh*t going on right now, some weird clout chasing sh*t going right now, bro. And you know what's so crazy? Do you know that sh*t was in the beginning of 2023? All that sh*t that you guys see right now is 2023 sh*t bro, you feel me? Like, goddamn, bro!"

Kai Cenat then changed the subject, stating he was done talking about the whole incident and that he would rather talk about flowers, rainbows, and Ice Spice:

"But yeah, we are not going to talk about it no more. Let's talk about flowers, rainbows, Ice Spice, come on."

Although the Twitch streamer seemed quite joyous while addressing the issue, he initially did say that he would see the leaker in court. Fans will have to wait and see if he takes legal action against the individual.