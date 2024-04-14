"I like this" - Kai Cenat reacts to Drake mentioning him in his alleged diss track against Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and more

Twitch star Kai Cenat has reacted to Canadian rapper Drake's alleged diss track against Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, and J. Cole. In one of the verses, the Grammy Award-winning artist mentioned Kai Cenat. This was heard at the three-minute and 14-second mark of the track, during which he said:

"Begging Kai Cenat when you not fu**ing beating us."

The two-time Streamer of the Year winner reacted to the song during a livestream earlier today (April 14, 2024). After hearing Drake name-drop him, the New Yorker exclaimed in delight and started laughing. He said:

"I like this. (The streamer bursts out laughing) I like this, bruh. Oh, my gosh. We got... we got motion. Yo, wait, wait, wait. Wait, hold on - we got motion. Wait, what did he say?! Nah, I heard the line."

"Who was begging?" - Kai Cenat reacts to Drake name-dropping him in his alleged diss track

Kai Cenat was 23 minutes into his April 14, 2024 broadcast when he reacted to Drake's alleged diss track against Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and other musicians. After listening to the verse, the Twitch streamer wondered who had "begged" him.

The content creator replayed it a couple of times and said:

"Yo! Who was begging? I don't know. I don't know who's begging. I don't know. Now begging is insane. I don't know who's begging."

Timestamp: 00:23:45

In response to those who claimed that Drake dissed him, Cenat remarked:

"Hey, look, though - that's not a diss, though. Chat, that's not a diss. That's not a diss to me. Why are some people saying that was a diss to me? That's not a diss at all! You know what? I'm going to go ahead and tell you all. F**k it, you want to break the internet today, chat? F**k it."

The 22-year-old joked that he had a "list" of rappers who begged him and added:

"I've got a list of people who begged. Hold on. Let me back up my list real quick. Because I do have it written down somewhere. Let me go ahead and... f**k it, bro! All right, the following rappers were begging to come on stream. (The streamer starts laughing) Hey, look, though - chat, who do you all think was begging, though?"

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular Just Chatting and gaming streamers on Twitch. He has 9,821,243 followers and averages over 66.4k viewers per stream at the time of writing.