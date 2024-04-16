"I'm bi-curious" - Clip of Minecraft star TommyInnit discussing his sexuality goes viral

Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit" has gone viral on social media after discussing his sexuality on a recent broadcast. On April 15, 2024, fellow content creator Tobias "Tubbo" called TommyInnit during his "Tubbathon" livestream. While Tubbo jokingly told the streamer to use the "F-slur," the 20-year-old responded:

"(Tubbo says, 'The F-slur. I'll say, 'F,' and then you say the last two letters.') I'm bi-curious, so I guess I could say, like, a fifth of it. Hear that? You gots."

Tubbo was taken aback after hearing this and burst out laughing. TommyInnit, meanwhile, said:

"That's one of the jokes I wrote for my stand-up. So, I kind of spoiled that. But hey... (Tubbo replies, 'That's awesome! 'Hear that? You gots' is crazy!')"

The Briton also stated that he was "probably bi" and added:

"I can say a fifth because I am probably, probably bi. But I can't be for sure. So, I'm, like, a little... I'm like a fifth right now."

Tubbo responded:

"Well, you know, there are websites for that."

"This is how it felt to accidentally come out" - TommyInnit responds after a clip of him discussing his sexuality goes viral

Thomas Simons, better known as "TommyInnit," is a renowned figure in the Minecraft and livestreaming communities. He started his Twitch channel on February 18, 2016, and has since amassed 7.3 million followers.

Throughout his online career, he has received numerous accolades, including the Best Minecraft Streamer Streamer award at Twitch star Blaire "Cinderella's" The Streamer Awards 2022.

While he has spent over 1,258 hours playing the Mojang Studios-developed survival game, the Nottingham, United Kingdom native has also played popular titles, like Among Us, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Terraria, and Emily is Away on livestreams.

On April 15, 2024, TommyInnit went viral on X after a video of his interaction with Tubbo was posted, during which he claimed to be "bi-curious."

Earlier today (April 16, 2024), the content creator took to his official X account to share a photo of Tubbo reacting to a toaster that caught fire. His post was captioned:

"This is how it felt to accidentally come out as 1/5th gay."

Tubbo responded to this, writing:

Tubbo's response to the Minecraft streamer's tweet mentioned above (Image via X)

In addition to livestreaming, TommyInnit has begun performing stand-up comedy. He is currently touring the United States as part of his "How To Be A Billionaire" show.

