"Send your love and support to Shelby": Tommyinnit responds to the Wilbur Soot and Shelby Shubble controversy

Thomas Simons, aka Tommyinnit, recently posted on social media in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding Wilbur Soot and his ex-girlfriend Shelby Shubble. The Minecraft YouTube community has been embroiled in the scandal after Shelby accused Soot of abusing her in a video she uploaded last Wednesday, February 21.

Since then, the allegations have gone viral. Fellow content creators, who are also friends of those involved, have also been speaking out on the matter, and it took Tommyinnit a week to finally address the issue.

However, the British Twitch streamer did not say a lot in the post he made on X, announcing that he would talk about the whole incident when he felt ready. He did ask his fans to direct their love and support towards Shubble, stating that she needed it:

"I will address everything when I am ready but in the meantime please send your love and support to Shelby."

Expand Tweet

"This prolly hit you like a truck": Fans react as Tommyinnit asks them to support Shubble in his first post on the Wilbur Soot controversy

Considering how close Thomas is to Wilbur and Shelby, many in his community have been waiting for him to give his take on the matter. The post that was made a few hours ago has already crossed a million impressions on X, indicating how badly his fans want him to address the situation.

For those out of the loop, Shelby Shubble took to Twitch and, in a short 30-minute livestream, laid down allegations against her former boyfriend William Patrick Spencer Gold, better known by his DreamSMP and IGN Wilbur Soot. The accusations were manifold, with physical abuse being a primary point, which included allegations of non-consensual biting.

It should be noted that William has already put out a statement addressing the allegations, but it has not gone down well for many. Popular Minecraft personality Tubbo had a strong reaction to Wilbur Soot's apology/address and went off against the online personality. Others, such as Dream, have also talked about the issue, with Tommyinnit being one of the exceptions.

As it appears, Tommyinnit has not yet said anything significant about the case even though fans want him to speak out on the issue. That said, many of his fans understood his need to process things, and most were happy to wait for him to give a longer response.

Here are some of the general reactions to Tommyinnit's post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is unclear when or how Tommyinnit intends to address the Shelby Shuffle and Wilbur Soot controversy. Considering how he has been friends with both, it looks like it has been quite hard for the streamer to process the abuse allegations.