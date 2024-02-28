"That response was f**king vile" - Tubbo slams Wilbur Soot following his post addressing the recent allegations

Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Wilbur Soot is presently under scrutiny for serious allegations involving physical abuse and abusive conduct. Recently, his ex-girlfriend Shelby Shubble disclosed how Wilbur would allegedly bite her, resulting in bruising and injury.

After the accusations emerged, Wilbur posted a detailed message on X.com, expressing his current pursuit of therapy. Regarding the abuse allegations, he mentioned that he perceived them as playful and consensual:

"The allegations of abuse, particularly in the form of biting, deeply shocked me. Throughout our relationship, I understood from our numerous conversations and text message exchanges on the subject, that this behaviour was consensual, playful and reciprocally enjoyed."

However, this message hasn't been well-received by others in the community. Tobias "Tubbo" took to his stream to react to Wilbur's post, criticizing him harshly:

"That response was f**king vile."

Tubbo critical of Wilbur Soot's post following allegations of physical abuse

Wilbur Soot, a prominent figure in the Minecraft community, is currently amidst a controversy following allegations of physical abuse made by his ex-girlfriend. His response post has also faced criticism from other creators like Tubbo.

During Tubbo's latest stream, he reacted to Wilbur's post by stating:

"I was waiting for Wilbur to say anything and I was informed about this a few minutes before going live so forgive me if I don't have my thoughts 100% clear in my head. I read through it and it made me so angry."

He added:

"You might think I have a very biased perspective when it comes to this kind of stuff but truth be told, the amount of time I've spoken to Wilbur in private, could be counted on maybe two hands, and I am not biased in this."

He also discouraged members of his community from supporting such behavior, labeling it as domestic abuse. He said:

"If any person in this community ever thinks of defending domestic abuse or anything like that, or anything that f**king serious, you have no place here."

The streamer added that Wilbur Soot's response had no redeeming quality in it, and he wouldn't give Wilbur any benefit of the doubt:

"That response was so f**king unbelievable and was like holy sh*t. There are zero redeemable qualities. There is no, like, even 1% of me that would give the benefit of the doubt."

Tubbo isn't the only creator who has given his take on the situation. Another streamer, Clay "Dream," also responded to Wilbur Soot's post addressing the allegations, pointing out how his behavior was indeed abusive.