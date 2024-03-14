"I'm about to cry": IShowSpeed gets emotional after watching Interstellar for the first time

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently shared a story on Instagram and said that he felt like crying after watching Christopher Nolan's Interstellar for the first time. Darren, known for his brash personality, shared the emotional update that caught the attention of many of his fans online, who were surprised by the content creator's revelation.

The Instagram story has gone viral after it was reshared on other platforms, including X. In the clip, IShowSpeed can be heard saying:

"I'm sitting here really about to cry. I just watched this movie called Interstellar, bro, and I am like, bro, like, it's scary."

"What is life?": IShowSpeed reveals a more vulnerable side after watching Interstellar

Moviegoers have widely regarded the 2014 science fiction film as one of the finest of Nolan's oeuvre. Interstellar went on to win the Best Visual Effects award at the Oscars, and its portrayal of space set to the haunting music by Hans Zimmer has awed both viewers and scientists alike.

On the surface, the film may be about discovery and adventure, but in the end, it poses some heavy questions about life, love, and the fundamentals of human nature itself. It appears that IShowSpeed found the movie touching, getting emotional while talking about it on his Instagram story.

The 19-year-old YouTube streamer is primarily known for his highly energetic antics on IRL and football streams, which has propelled him to become one of the most popular content creators on the platform. On another note, he even played in the recent Match for Hope soccer game in Qatar with Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, and other footballing giants.

Suffice it to say that IShowSpeed is not known for dealing with heavy stuff, which is why the clip of him getting emotional after watching Interstellar has garnered so many views on social media. The YouTuber even posed some existential questions, such as:

"What, like bro what is life? Like, I am not even trolling. What the f**k!"

The last time Darren expressed his emotions was perhaps when he shook hands with Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario while holding his Ballon d'Or. He had visited the football legend in Brazil while doing an IRL stream.