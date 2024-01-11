"So this is what this feels like?" - IShowSpeed gets emotional after Ronaldo Nazário hands him his Ballon d'Or trophy

On January 10, 2024, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" stunned the internet by collaborating with Brazilian football legend Ronaldo "R9" Nazário. A moment from their interaction has received a lot of attention on social media, in which R9 showed off his gaming room. Darren was blown away and asked if the 47-year-old was a gamer.

His attention was then drawn to Ronaldo Nazário's numerous accolades throughout his football career, including the highly coveted Ballon d'Or. Expressing his awe at seeing the trophy in person, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"Oh, bro! (The streamer points at Ronaldo Nazário's Ballon d'Or trophy) That's the Ballon d'Or! Bruh, look at that! Ballon d'Or! Yo, pick it up! I don't even want to touch it."

R9 ended up handing the trophy to the YouTuber, with the latter getting emotional. Darren joyfully said:

"I won the Ballon d'Or, bro. Damn! So this is what this feels like? Damn!"

"(Cristiano) Ronaldo has much more. Not Messi" - IShowSpeed hilariously banters with Ronaldo Nazário

After handing over his Ballon d'Or trophy to IShowSpeed, Ronaldo Nazário stated that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had received the award "much more" than him. He said:

"Cristiano and Messi, they have much more than me. But, I have two of these."

Upon hearing this, the Ohio native placed his hands on the former footballer's shoulder and remarked:

"No, (Cristiano) Ronaldo has much more. Not Messi. Okay?"

Timestamp: 17:55

In response, R9 questioned why Darren didn't seem to like Lionel Messi. The streamer explained:

"No, I don't like Messi, bro! Because he's short and he's bad. He's trash, bro. Ronaldo is better! (Ronaldo Nazário bursts out laughing) Come on, bro. You know Cristiano Ronaldo is better, bro."

IShowSpeed went on to say that Ronaldo Nazário should support the Portuguese football star, jokingly referring to the latter as his "son":

"Bro, you're the dad of Ronaldo. That's your son! You've got to support your son - Cristiano Ronaldo. (Ronaldo Nazário says, 'I love them both.') Yo, you always give this, 'I love them both.'"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

X user @coderojoxx described Darren and Ronaldo Nazário's collaboration as an "insane moment." Meanwhile, user @tminnzy joked that the 18-year-old streamer managed to get his hands on the Ballon d'Or award before Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé.