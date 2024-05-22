"I'm not having him disrespect Train like that" - Adin Ross addresses his homophobic rant against Kick viewer

Kick streamer Adin Ross has addressed the recent controversy involving him and a Kick viewer. For context, on May 20, 2024, a clip featuring Adin Ross went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X, during which he engaged in a heated argument with a viewer who criticized Tyler "Trainwrecsktv."

Here's what Ross said during the livestream:

"Yo Train (Trainwreckstv), this guy is a fa**ot bro. I'm sorry, but he is. Yo bro, shut up. You follow Hasan (HasanAbi). Shut up. You are a grown a** man. Take accountability, you're a grown man. Your friends are r**arted. Take some accountability. You're wearing a pink beanie, you're a grown man."

During a livestream earlier today (May 22, 2024), Adin Ross took the opportunity to address the controversy, saying he didn't want viewers to "disrespect" Trainwreckstv. While describing a conversation with the Iranian-American personality, the 23-year-old stated:

"You all can say L and all you want, and s**t. Train texted me, he called me, he thanked me, saying, 'You're a real friend.' On god, real friends do that s**t, bro. I did that s**t for Train, bro. I don't give a f**k, bro. I'm not having him disrespect Train like that."

The permanently banned Twitch streamer continued:

"After what Train has done for me publicly, I want to do the same s**t to defend him publicly."

"Pink is not gay" - Adin Ross responds to his "pink beanie" remark during his heated interaction with a Kick viewer

After explaining why he defended Trainwreckstv, Adin Ross addressed his "pink beanie" remark directed towards the Kick viewer during their heated interaction. While admitting that he was "mad at the moment," the content creator said:

"Okay, I made the 'pink beanie' part without a line. I'll admit it. I was just mad at the moment. I mean, I wear pink s**t all the time, too. Pink doesn't necessarily mean, like... just because you're a grown man wearing pink. I'll admit it, okay?"

Ross also stated that the color pink is used to raise awareness about breast cancer, adding:

"Dude, real s**t, we all wear pink. I have f**king pink Brand Risk (the streamer's apparel brand). Dude, I have pink Brand Risk, all right? I got pink clothes. Pink is not gay! You can be f**king 30, 40, and wear pink. Bro, breast cancer awareness, too! Look at you guys saying that's gay. No, it's not!"

In other news, on May 21, 2024, a clip featuring Adin Ross garnered significant traction on X, in which he discussed his "gay tendencies" and "feminine traits."

