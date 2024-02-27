"I'm excited" - Adin Ross claims he would get unbanned on Twitch this year

Kick's biggest streamer and co-owner, Adin Ross, who boasts over 1.1 million followers, has recently shared a significant update concerning his suspension from his previous platform, Twitch. To provide context, the streamer was permanently banned from the Amazon-owned platform in February 2023. Since then, he has been streaming exclusively on Kick.com.

During his stream on February 27, 2024, alongside fellow streamer Felix "xQc," Adin provided an update on his suspension status, hinting that his team is currently in discussions with Twitch representatives. He stated that there are indications of a potential unbanning in 2024. Expressing his emotions on the news, he said:

"I'm excited."

"I will be unbanned on Twitch" - Adin Ross claims that he will have his Twitch account back in 2024

At the time of his ban in February 2023, Adin Ross was one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch, boasting a massive following of over 7.2 million, which firmly positioned him among the platform's top creators.

However, his transition to Kick.com was marred by controversy, particularly during his initial months on the platform (and his final few months on Twitch). Adin Ross faced criticism for making disparaging remarks targeting the transgender community.

However, there appears to be a recent update regarding his ban. During a conversation with xQc, when the latter asked if he was still banned on Twitch, Adin replied:

"No, not yet. We're working on it (being unbanned on Twitch)."

He then briefly added:

"Chat, I will be unbanned on Twitch at some point this year - 2024. I ain't going to lie and I'm excited bro."

The timeline for his unbanning remains uncertain, as do his future streaming plans. It's unclear whether he will resume streaming on Twitch once unbanned. Given his ownership stake in Kick.com, it's natural for him to lean towards promoting that latter.

Why was Adin Ross banned on Twitch?

Adin Ross has encountered eight different suspensions on Twitch, with the most recent and lengthiest occurring in February 2023. At the time of his ban, the streamer asserted that he was banned without any valid reason. He said:

"Listen, I'm permanently banned on Twitch. It's done. But I got permanently banned, for no reason. At all. No reason."

There wasn't concrete information available regarding his ban. However, there were speculations that the streamer allegedly breached his contract by transitioning to Kick.com.

Another possible reason could be attributed to his controversial personality. Adin had already made several significant lapses in judgment, such as streaming pornographic content on Kick.com while he was still unbanned on Twitch.