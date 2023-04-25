"I'm f**king broken" - HasanAbi reacts to Alexandra Botez appearing on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" had an entertaining response upon discovering that Alexandra Botez, a chess player and streamer, was featured on a recent episode of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight. On the show, they shared an old interview of Alexandra, where she was talking to Do Kwon, the co-founder of a cryptocurrency called Terra Luna that had crashed.

Upon learning that one of the Botez sisters had made an appearance on John Oliver's show, HasanAbi remarked:

"I'm f**king broken"

HasanAbi and streaming community give their take on Alexandra Botez's recent feature

Alexandra Botez's recent appearance on the Last Week Tonight show left HasanAbi surprised. He said:

"What the f**k! Bro, okay! Alexa Botez, the Botez sisters in general as their platform, and I don't even know what to say here. Like, I can't believe that the Botez platform is on the mother f**king John Oliver show before me."

(Timestamp: 05:20:11)

HasanAbi may have had a nuanced reaction, but the subreddit r/LivestreamFail was straightforward in its response to Alexandra Botez's appearance. Many users criticized her for not addressing or apologizing for her involvement in the cryptocurrency drama.

To provide context, Botez had publicly endorsed a crypto project that later turned out to have crashed. In fact, the clip that was being aired on the show depicted her interview with Do Kwon, who claimed that he finds it amusing to see other companies crash. This was certainly ironic since his own coin base plummeted.

Here are some of the notable reactions from the LSF subreddit:

One user also pointed out that Alexandra Botez has a record of copyright striking videos of other content creators attempting to criticize her:

Some highlighted Alexandra Botez's connection with Saudi Arabia and Dubai, which garnered criticism due to the questionable human rights records of both countries:

Few also sarcastically remarked that the elder Botez sister avoids addressing the situation:

Alexandra Botez was not the sole streamer facing backlash in the comments section. Felix "xQc," a well-known Twitch streamer, also received criticism for promoting slot streaming for an extended period on the platform:

It's not uncommon for streamers and content creators to become involved in crypto scams. In the past few months, IShowSpeed and Logan Paul have been called out for supposedly promoting scams within the streaming world.

