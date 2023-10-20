"I'm glad I play video games": BGMI streamer Achanak Bayanak Gaming on his invitation to Bigg Boss (Exclusive)

Achanak Bayanak Gaming, aka Arun Srikanth Mashetty, a popular BGMI streamer known for his funny Omegle videos, has joined Bigg Boss this season. We had the chance to conduct an exclusive interview with him regarding his incredible journey to Bigg Boss. Achanak Bhayanak Gaming also shared insights on his journey from gaming enthusiast to the first gamer in the Bigg Boss house, overcoming personal challenges and conquering the gaming world.

Discover his techniques, family anecdotes, and the odd leap from YouTube and Instagram popularity to Bigg Boss' great stage.

BGMI streamer Achanak Bayanak Gaming is invited to the Bigg Boss

Q) First, congrats and best wishes on representing the entire Indian gaming community on a larger scale. How do you feel about being hailed as the first gamer to enter the Bigg Boss?

Arun: I'm glad I play video games because they teach me how to handle different situations and what to do instinctively. However, the fact that things are different in reality is a separate matter. Whatever comes after this, we are prepared to handle it, and that's the thrill of being a gamer—we will advance the gaming industry and successfully come after planting the flag on a larger scale.

Q) Do you have any specific approaches or strategies that you plan to use on this show?

Arun: You, as well as my fans, are aware that I am not reliant on anyone. I'll go to the Bigg Boss as a one-man army and do a 1v4 (BGMI reference) or 1v10 in the show. I will try to remain as humble as possible, but if necessary, I will release my beast within.

All I want to say to everyone is that I am, first and foremost, a gamer, and Arun Bhai comes second. I'm hoping that whatever happens with the voting stuff, you (his supporters) can fill that gap; the rest I will handle it.

Q) How did your family react when they found out you would be going to Bigg Boss? Does anyone in your family watch this show?

Arun: My mother and sister-in-law both watch Bigg Boss. They were both overjoyed when they heard the news. My mother even cautioned me that whatever crap I do at home or on Omegle, I should not do it on this show because Salman Khan will scold me.

Q) You'll appear on Bigg Boss as a gamer and an entertainer. You're well-known on YouTube and Instagram. You also recently had an offline meetup, which many individuals attended. How do you anticipate receiving support from your fans in this show?

Arun: First of all, the people who had come in Bigg Boss before me had achieved something in their life. But the world does not know that right now, the gaming community can defeat the system (societal norms) if they come together at once. I just want to request you guys that I will do everything in my power to win the Bigg Boss. Just help me out from the voting side.

Q) Did you ever expect that you'd do offline meetups, then this and that when you first started gaming? Since you're going on such a big stage, what are your thoughts on this new development?

Arun: I'm still shocked at where I was and where I am now. I used to be depressed, so I started playing video games to deal with it. I decided to start a YouTube channel while playing video games. I used to ask my friends to subscribe to my channel, and I eventually had around 20-30 followers.

The journey from there was enormously overwhelming, progressing from hundreds to thousands to lakhs. I was overcome with joy when I reached three lakh subscribers and six lakh followers on Instagram. Now that I've been invited to Bigg Boss, I'm speechless. I intend to make the most of this chance; all I need is your support.

Q) You also make Omegle videos. Your Omegle admirers will certainly miss you. What do you want to say to them?

Arun: Not just Omegle, any opportunity that will arise, I will do my best in my power. Whatever I used to do in Omegle, now I am going to do it on a bigger screen. I will give my best, and I will try to make everyone happy to make everyone laugh; on top of that, I will also teach a bit of Hyderabadi language, dialogue, and a little bit of humor to Sallu Bhai (Salman Khan).

I will try to make him laugh and see his reaction so that even Salman Khan fans who will see this will also be happy. They will think that I used to watch this guy on YouTube, and he is a gamer from Hyderabad, and now he is doing this. So the feeling is unreal.

Q) What do you want to appeal to the entire gaming industry?

Arun: First and foremost, since I will be inside the Bigg Boss house, I cannot hear any negative or positive feedback from gamers or the gaming community. Second, I'd like to ask all of you to support me on my forthcoming journey to the big stage.