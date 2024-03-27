"I'm going to kill myself" - HasanAbi rants about his community on Discord, says he "hates" his streaming job

On March 27, 2024, Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" trended on social media after screenshots of his messages posted on his Discord server surfaced. The content creator was having a discussion with his viewers, and one of his community members wrote:

"Hasan, why can't you be normal?"

In response, the political commentator stated that his Twitch livestream from the previous day was "very normal." He then said the situation saddened him, claiming that his broadcasts "are bangers" but that people do not tune in.

HasanAbi wrote:

"It was very normal yesterday! It is good to ask how animals f**k to an expert. I'm so sad, I think the streams are bangers but people just don't see them. Like, yesterday's content under other circumstances is easy 30k stream. Yes, I'm going to stream in a second."

In another screenshot, the 32-year-old said "Twitch streaming isn't about actual content" and expressed his displeasure with his recent livestream, which drew 13,000 concurrent viewers. He added:

"This is what I mean, I literally did that s**t yesterday and there are people in here who didn't even know. Intolerant went in the f**king ocean and mfs in here are, 'Hey, you should go in the ocean.' That's a fun content idea. Yeah, no s**t, that's why I did it. I swear Twitch streaming isn't about the actual content, it's about whether people want to pay attention to you or not, and clout. All that s**t was a banger and 13k watched like I'm f**king gaming at 8pm. I'm going to kill myself."

"I hate what my community is becoming" - HasanAbi cancels stream and rants about his community on Discord

After stating that his recent IRL stream should have garnered more viewership, HasanAbi announced he would not be hosting his upcoming broadcast because he "hated" his streaming job.

He wrote:

"Say a thing I did one more time as a content idea while complaining about people no longer watching. 'Bro, you should go to an animal sanctuary!' 'Hasan, you should go to an animal sanctuary and look at the animals and get excited.' We used to be a community. There would be memes galore after yesterday's IRL. No more memes nowadays. I feel kinda s**tty about it, ngl (not going to lie). I'm done, I hate this job, I'm not streaming today."

In another series of messages, HasanAbi stated that he "hated" what his community was becoming. He elaborated:

"F**k it. I woke at 4 to prep, I'm not doing it. F**k it. No stream today. Bro, wtf is this Discord? I hate what my community is becoming. I hate how much people literally despise any kind of fun content. We killed all the normies. Everyone is like brain-broken and only want politics."

The Turkish-American personality then responded to a viewer who claimed that the streamer was upset because "views were down" since "he didn't do enough politics."

HasanAbi responded:

"Idk (I don't know) this was a space to covert normies to our politics and people who could enjoy s**t and many of you became, like, weirdos who don't see that as an important part of the project because you associate with leftism with being an annoying douchebag who hates fun."

Later that day, HasanAbi posted another message on Discord, stating that he could not host a livestream due to a trip to Melbourne, Australia.