"I'm losing my mind" - HasanAbi on people believing that xQc kissed his sister on livestream

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has commented on the recent viral situation involving Felix "xQc." For context, on March 23, 2024, X user @schizarella posted a video of xQc kissing a female, mentioning that the French-Canadian personality kissed his sister. Readers should note that the clip was taken from Felix's livestream from 2022 when he collaborated with British content creator nyyxxii. They also dated briefly.

HasanAbi addressed the situation during a livestream on March 24, 2024. The political commentator remarked on those who thought xQc kissed his sister by saying:

"I'm losing my mind, dude! Oh, no!"

"Obviously this is not xQc's sister" - HasanAbi gives his take on the viral clip featuring the Twitch streamer kissing nyyxxii

HasanAbi was about an hour and a half into his Just Chatting stream on March 24, 2024, when he discussed the viral clip featuring Felix and nyyxxii. Expressing his amusement at X user @schizarella's decision to post the tweet, Hasan said:

"Okay, obviously this is not xQc's sister. Very funny that she (X user @schizarella) posted this. It's got 6,000 likes."

The Turkish-American streamer explained why he discussed the matter on his broadcast, saying that his friends thought the former Overwatch pro kissed his sister:

"Why am I bringing this up? Because my f**king normie friends... are text messaging me in my group chat... going, 'What the f**k is wrong with xQc? Don't you know this guy? Why is he making out with his sister?'"

Timestamp: 01:45:35

HasanAbi's attention was drawn to another tweet by @schizarella that mentioned Kick and YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny." While reading it out loud for his audience, Hasan stated:

"'Destiny thinks it's okay for a brother and sister to kiss but his wife can't kiss another man?' What the f**k is this? (HasanAbi then reads Destiny's response) 'There's literally nothing wrong with this, brothers and sisters kiss like this all the time. Don't make it weird.' Oh, he's like leading into the troll."

Sharing his thoughts on Destiny, the 32-year-old remarked:

"It's kind of wild that, like, they (Destiny and Melina Goransson) were married and the person speaking and this guy (Destiny) are now very different people. And also, simultaneously I believe banned, too. Everything I learned about this man is against my motherf**king will."

At the time of writing, Felix had not addressed the viral clip circulating on X. It remains to be seen what he has to say about it.