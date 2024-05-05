"I'm not owed s**t but..." - Ludwig reveals his stream got copyright claimed while reacting to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss tracks

Twitch creator Ludwig has stated that he received a copyright claim on his stream while listening to Family Matters by Drake. While stating that he was not "owed" anything, he explained that he had listened to both Kendrick Lamar's and Drake's diss tracks on stream but only Drake's music had led him to get a copyright claim.

Further, in the post on X, he also shared a screenshot of the copyright claim, showcasing the audio that led to it, the content owner as well as its impact on the video, which was now partially blocked, that is, unavailable in certain countries or regions. He stated:

"I’m not owed shit, but I listened to both Kendrick and Drake's song on stream and only one of them copyright claimed and blocked the song."

"Why do people do this? It's free promo!" - Fans react to Ludwig getting copyright claimed after listening to Drake's diss track on stream

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has emerged as one of the biggest in the hip-hop industry in many years, with both parties dropping numerous diss tracks against the other.

As the rivalry between the two becomes more extensive, content creators such as Kai Cenat, DJ Akademiks, and xQc have also started reacting to each new track that both artists put out and expressing their subsequent opinions on them on stream.

Some fans were left confused about the intentions behind the copyright strike, as expressed by user @DJMonopoli, as they believed that allowing creators to listen to their songs on stream is a "free promo" for the artists and their music. Others, such as user @nemmyt103, also noted that it may be a result of the strict copyright policy by Universal Music Group (UMG):

Netizens also speculated what actions possibly led to the strike, as user @CapriSunnPapi asked Ludwig if the comments made by him on stream for Drake's music were "nice" or not. On the other side, @livlovesbunny reiterated Ludwig's statement, implying that the American content creator was not owed anything by either artist.

Another user @firegrego02058 believed that it may be due to Family Matters being "an actual song" which was also released on Spotify and Apple Music, while Kendrick's song Meet the Grahams was only released on YouTube and nowhere else:

While Ludwig seemed to be leaning more towards Kendrick in this feud, fellow streamer, xQc sided with Drake, with him calling Kendrick's diss track "lame and boring" and a "snoozefest". On the other side, he praised Drake by stating that the Canadian artist had "cooked" while making his music.