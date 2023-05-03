"I did not make this!" - xQc panics after AI based on him says the "N-word"

Twitch personality Felix "xQc" has had numerous unusual encounters involving artificial intelligence. During a recent stream, he reacted to a YouTube video by tellyay, who created a cover of rapper Eazy-E's 1987 hit song "Boyz-n-the-Hood" using an AI-generated vocal module that mimicked the streamer's voice. The song, which was originally a hip-hop track, was modified to have a country music sound.

However, the streamer found himself in an awkward situation when the AI model used the "N-word," which appears in the song's opening verse. He reacted by stating:

"I did not make this!"

AI-generated xQc uses the "N-word," streamer reacts sheepishly

Voice modules generated by AI have been around for several years. Nevertheless, in the last year or so, AI generation has become increasingly popular, with chatbots like ChatGPT and AI art generators like Dall-E and Midjourney going viral.

When an AI-generated voice was used to create a country-style cover of "Boyz-n-the-Hood" featuring his voice, xQc recently experienced the ingenuity of AI. However, when he came across the racial slur in the lyrics, he expressed his views by saying:

"Alright, guys. Guys, this is AI. Chat, guys, this was AI, okay? I did not make this."

Here's what the internet said

The streamer's YouTube channel shared the video clip, and his fans flooded the comment section with amusing questions, including whether AI-generated voices are permitted to use racial slurs. Others also pointed out how the streamer was clearly in an awkward situation. Here are some of the noteworthy responses:

Fans react to the streamer's awkward reaction (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Have there been any other AI mishaps?

AI generation has vast potential and can be utilized for various purposes. Nonetheless, although xQc's video clip was harmless, Twitch has had its fair share of problems. For instance, in February 2023, AI streamer WatchmeForever was prohibited from Twitch after their AI Seinfeld clone show breached the TOS by making a joke that seemed to disparage transgender and homosexual individuals.

In January 2023, AI Twitch streamer Neuro-sama was reportedly banned from the platform for purportedly engaging in hateful conduct.

With artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, becoming increasingly prevalent on public online platforms, having an AI content creator is not particularly unusual. Nevertheless, moderation continues to be a concern.

