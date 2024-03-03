"I must prove myself in battle to be worthy of Hidden Ones": Dota 2 Dotadle answers (Sunday, March 3, 2024)

Use our Dotadle answers to maintain your consecutive win streak on the quiz site. The 79th iteration featured three easy riddles and one tricky question in the Classic category. The questions refresh daily and are primarily based on Dota 2 heroes' Loading Screens, voice lines, and ability icons. Here's the Classic quote clue for March 3, 2024:

"I must prove myself in battle to be worthy of the Hidden Ones."

The following are the descriptive clues for the Classic mode in the 79th edition:

Gender - Female

- Female Species - Human, Magicborn

- Human, Magicborn Position - Carry, Midlane

- Carry, Midlane Attribute - Agility

- Agility Range Type - Ranged

- Ranged Complexity - Medium

- Medium Release Year - 2007

Templar Assassin, Queen of Pain, and two more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #79 (March 3, 2024)

Loading Screen in #79 (Valve)

Below are the answers for all #79 Dotadle riddles issued on March 3, 2024:

Classic : Templar Assassin

: Templar Assassin Quote : Queen of Pain

: Queen of Pain Ability : Necrophos

: Necrophos Loading Screen: Crystal Maiden

The Classic question may require a few tries to guess, but after reading the quote clue and solving certain descriptive clues, you will eventually track the answer to Templar Assassin. Seasoned players can one-shot this riddle, as TA's lore revolves around The Hidden Ones.

❝ There will be pain, there will be screaming.❞ is the question in the Quote category. This has to be one of the easiest riddles in the entire series, as the answer is right there in the quote.

Death Pulse is one of the most memorable icons in Dota 2. Even casual players can identify this puzzle and type in Necrophos without thinking twice.

The Loading Screen is also easy to identify, as the Darkclaw Emissary is a famous bundle of Dazzle. The hero's face looks slightly different on the Loading Screen, but it's still an easy image to recognize.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to previous versions:

#76 - Lycan, Venomancer, Tinker, and Doom

#77 - Luna, Tiny, Kunkka, and Sven

#78 - Bristleback, Visage, Bounty Hunter, and Crystal Maiden

The 80th edition will be out on March 4, 2024 (UTC - 6, GMT- 6 AM).