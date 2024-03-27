"I need clout tonight!" - Jynxzi accuses Clix of "clip farming" after Fortnite streamer posted old picture with his girlfriend

A new controversy has erupted in the streaming world, as Twitch stars Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Cody "Clix" got embroiled in a feud. It all started on March 27, 2024, when Clix defeated Jynxzi in a Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege wager. The Fortnite streamer eventually shared an old photo of himself and Nicholas' girlfriend, Breckie Hill.

The Spacestation Gaming-affiliated personality later addressed the matter, accusing Clix of "clip farming." He remarked:

"That's literally all it is, bro. Clix is clip farming, that's it. Bro, I'm all for a good clip farm, you guys know that, bro. But, like, that type of clip farm - that's like next level. That's like, 'Hey, I need clout tonight!' That's like, 'I need clout within the next five minutes!' That's like what your brain would go to."

Nicholas also stated that he would pay the money he owed to Clix after losing the gaming wager:

"So, it's good, bro. I'm still going to pay them, bro, because I'm a man of my f**king word. I said I would pay them if I lost. I lost, bro. And yeah, man, good stream."

"I didn't think you would actually get mad over this s**t" - Clix and Jynxzi get into a heated altercation amid their recent feud

On March 27, 2024, a 56-second clip from Clix livestream went viral on X, in which he got into a heated verbal altercation with Jynxzi. As the Fortnite streamer apologized for his actions, Nicholas stated that Cody "got his clips."

In response, Clix claimed he didn't care if his antics went viral on platforms like TikTok. He elaborated:

"I'm sorry, I did not think you would get... it's not about the f**king clips! I don't give a f**k if it goes viral on TikTok! Why are you making this about views? No, no, you're pissing me the f**k off now, bro!"

Cody stated that he expected the 22-year-old to laugh after seeing that he posted an old photo of himself with Breckie Hill:

"Let me talk, bro. Let me f**king talk! I thought you were going to look at that and just laugh at it, and be like, 'Wow, bro!' I didn't think you would actually get mad over this s**t, bro. It's a f**king stream a year and a half ago with her, bro. Nothing like that at all, bro! Nothing at all!"

Clix then took the opportunity to call out Jynxzi by saying:

"If you want to bring up weird - I'm at the airport and you tell me to cancel my f**king flight when we had the podcast."

Things did not stop there, as Jynxzi reportedly unfollowed Clix on all social media platforms following their recent tussle.