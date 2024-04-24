“I need you to talk to my son” - Destiny discloses his message to Pokimane after his child watched Free Guy

Kick and YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny," who is typically known for his political takes and commentary, recently revealed that he had sent an unexpected message to Twitch star Imane "Pokimane." For context, Steven was recently invited to the Bridges Podcast, during which he revealed that Nathan, his son from his first marriage, asked if he was acquainted with any of the gamers or popular creators.

Steven went on to say that after watching the 2021 action comedy film Free Guy, where several creators made cameos, he requested Pokimane (who was also in the film) to talk to his son, stating:

"I need you to talk to my son."

Watch: Destiny talks about reaching out to Pokimane after his son watched Free Guy

It's not exactly typical to see Destiny and Pokimane together since their content styles are so distinct. However, after Steven and his son watched the Ryan Reynolds-led movie Free Guy, the streamer reached out to Pokimane, hoping she could have a chat with his son.

During a podcast, Steven said:

"Pokimane was in that movie (Free Guy). When we came walking into the theatre, I remember talking to Nathan (his son). 'Cause now that he is getting older he is actually into politics a little bit so we can talk about it, which is cool but younger, I'll be with his friend and he'll be like, 'Yeah, my dad does politics and it's really boring and he cusses a lot'..."

He continued:

"He'll always be like, 'Oh dad you said you knew gamers and stuff, right?' and I'll be like, 'Oh yeah' and he'll be like, 'Do you know...' I don't even remember the names. It's not even like MrBeast. It'll be like these other Minecraft people or, god, I wish I could remember...."

Destiny revealed that he sent a text message to Pokimane hoping his son could have a chat with her:

"But I remember after watching Fall Guy (Destiny meant Free Guy), I felt so happy 'cause Pokimane was there and after the movie I was like, 'Poki, I need you to talk to me son for a little bit.' I'll show him that I know cool people. I'll be like, Nathan, the girl on the screen, look, your dad is friends with this person'."

Pokimane wasn't the sole big name to make a cameo in Free Guy. Other Twitch streamers like Tyler "Ninja," Sean "JackScepticEye" and Lannan "LazarBeam" also had roles in the movie.