"I have no problem deleting the game": EA FC 24 streamer NickRTFM says he would like to boycott the game

EA FC 24 content creator NickRTFM, also known as runthefutmarket on Twitch, has opined strongly on the game in a recent post on X. The creator expressed dissatisfaction with the current lack of improvements in the gameplay mechanics and EA's focus on "updating store packs every hour."

The creator requested others to follow his lead and "give up" the game while recommending they try something different. He also took the opportunity to call out other creators who are "fake critical" of EA's practices and do not express their discontentment honestly.

Describing his willingness to uninstall the game, he stated:

"I’ve never been a huge believer in protesting video games for improvement. But whatever. F**k it. if everyone wanted to come together and collectively stop streaming and posting EAFC 24, I would and I mean it. Viewers and creators. I have no problem deleting the game myself until this clown-show actually does one f**king thing right gameplay wise instead of updating store packs every hour. If you have watched me you know I hate everything about this game to its core".

"I challenge you to follow my lead": NickRTFM asks creators and viewers to boycott EA FC 24 citing lack of gameplay improvements

Nick discusses "growing pains" with EA FC 24 (Image via NickRTFM/X)

While encouraging the FC 24's community to boycott the game, NickRTF also noted that many creators' revenue was heavily dependent on the title, but mentioned that a "sacrifice" had to be made to get some "actual gameplay improvement".

He also mentioned the content creators who don't "cross the line" when talking about EA, are sponsored by the company, or do not hold the company accountable for its "manipulative" behavior. He stated:

"Many creators revenue depends entirely on EA, which I can’t neglect because I understand food has to be put on the table... If we get past those creators and they are willing to risk it all, are the creators who won’t cross the line about EA willing to cross the line and hold them accountable for real?... I challenge you to follow my lead and give up this pile of trash and try something new."

Many prominent streamers of the game had previously called out EA for server issues while playing the game. Creators like Castro1021 and NepentheZ took to X to talk about the state of gameplay servers, with glitches within the game being showcased in a video uploaded by the latter to the social media platform.