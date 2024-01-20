"Fix your damn servers": EA FC 24 streamers Castro1021, NepentheZ, and more call out EA for server problems

EA Sports has been heavily criticized due to EA FC 24 server glitches that started occurring after the release of the TOTY promo. Twitch streamers and content creators like Castro1021, NepentheZ, and others have also called the developer out for the problems they are facing while opening packs and playing the Ultimate Game mode.

Twitch star and arguably the biggest EA FC 24 streamer, Castro1021, posted this on his X account shortly after the release of the Team of the Year promo:

"FIX YOUR DAMN SERVERS @EASPORTS @EASPORTSFC"

"Multi billion game company telling you to turn off and on the game": Fans react to EA FC 24 server problems

The EA FC 24 TOTY promo is off to a rocky start, not because of the team releases but due to the servers behaving erratically since the content drop. Considering how important the Team of the Year event is for the game, it is reasonable to assume that most Ultimate Team enthusiasts were looking to log in at the same time. This could be the cause of the problems players are facing.

Naturally, numerous players took to social media to voice their grievances, with a couple of popular streamers also joining in. One clip captioned 'Games mudded,' uploaded by popular content creator NepentheZ, has gone viral, accruing over a million views on X in a couple of hours.

The clip is approximately a minute long and shows NepentheZ trying to finish a game of Squad Battles while the EA FC 24 servers were going haywire. While the whole match had been glitchy and laggy, the penalty shootout part of the game was completely broken.

The server breakdowns had not only caused the player models to start glitching, but the net with the bar posts was also behaving erratically. While the first few minutes seemed fine, the net, with the bars, started contorting in the middle of the shootouts, causing him to ultimately lose the game.

The problems with the EA FC 24 servers have drawn a sharp reaction from social media users. The backlash continued even after their official support account made a post asking players to turn their games on and off.

Here is how the general community reacted to the developer's post:

Notwithstanding the various glitches, tinted screens, and slow movement bugs, the arrival of the TOTY promo was highly anticipated by players. Here's a list of all the players included in the TOTY promo's team releases.