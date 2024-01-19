Is EA FC 24 down? Users report crashes, lags during TOTY promo

The release of the much-awaited TOTY promo seems to have overloaded the EA FC 24 servers, with numerous players reporting lags and crashes shortly after the new team release. Team of the Year is perhaps one of the most hyped additions to EA Sports football games and has been a fan-favorite for years. The special cards are highly sought-after due to their boosted stats.

The actual men's and women's teams for this year's TOTY were announced a couple of hours ago. However, since the update went live, many seem unable to use some of the title's features. Others are having trouble playing Ultimate Team game mode.

Expand Tweet

"Every year this happens": Users reportedly having trouble playing EA FC 24 shortly after TOTY release

Expand Tweet

As the name suggests, the Team of the Year promo features the top players from last year chosen by football fans from around the globe. In the lead-up to the release, EA Sports has pushed out several promotions regarding TOTY, creating a lot of buzz.

The promo brings some of the best cards in the game, giving massive boosts to the players included in the team release today. Considering that this time women were included in the Ultimate Team, a separate Team of the Year release for them has also been released alongside the men's team.

With evolutions, objectives, and milestones related to TOTY being added to the game, the release was slated to be quite a big one for EA FC 24 players. However, it seems that shortly after the new content dropped, the traffic might have been too much for the servers to handle.

Expand Tweet

A number of social media posts have been made on websites such as X, with players raising complaints about not being able to play EA FC 24 properly due to lags and connection issues, with some even being kicked out of their sessions.

Although it appears that the issue is only affecting some, others have noted that logging in early to avoid the traffic would have been a smart thing to do. Here are some general reactions from X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

EA Sports has not officially announced anything about the server problems that seem to have affected EA FC 24 players after the TOTY promo release.