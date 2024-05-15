"I put on 2 kgs" - Deji explains how he almost lost £1 million bet with KSI during a trip to Las Vegas

UK-based YouTuber Deji (formerly ComedyShortsGamer) has recently taken up a challenge proposed by his brother and fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI." For those unaware, this happened last year during one of Side+'s episodes, during which JJ said that he would be giving his brother a whopping £1 million if he were to get six-pack abs by 2024. During that episode, JJ said:

"I will give you £1 million to have abs by the end of next year."

While Deji is no stranger to training (like JJ, he too is a boxer), the YouTuber recently revealed that he almost lost track of his fitness when he visited Las Vegas earlier this year. The 27-year-old said (during his appearance in The Fellas podcast):

"I started off Vegas, I was 81 kgs and I put on 2 kgs while I was at Vegas. It was bad. I was looking at meal preps and everything, but I realized, while I was in Vegas, that's not gone happen. Let's be real."

Deji gives an update regarding his £1 million bet with KSI

YouTuber Deji faces a time-sensitive challenge as he races against the clock. He must reveal his defined abs by July 1, 2024, to secure a substantial £1 million prize from his brother KSI, the popular Sidemen member. If he falls short, he has disclosed that he'll have to don a "mankini." He said:

"I am training to get a six-pack because I have a bet with my brother (KSI) to get a six-pack by July 1 and I get a million. If I don't do it, I have to wear a mankini."

(Timestamp: 00:35:24)

Despite having a significant weight gain during his time in Las Vegas, the YouTuber disclosed that he has managed to refocus and shed a considerable amount of weight on his journey. He said:

"Until Vegas, I just kind of did bad. Now I'd drop that weight quickly because obviously, it just went through me. So now I'm back to 79 kgs."

When asked how much more he needs to shed before he can achieve his goal, the YouTuber responded:

"72. Yeah, easy...super confident."

Both Deji and KSI have been prominent figures in the influencer/YouTuber boxing scene since 2018. However, the details of their upcoming fights have not been disclosed yet. Both have taken somewhat of a hiatus but are expected to return to the ring soon.