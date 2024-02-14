"I refuse to believe Twomad is dead": Fans express shock as popular YouTuber Twomad passes away at 23

Muudea Sedik, better known by his online alias "Twomad," has reportedly passed away according to local police reports. The 23-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer from Canada become quite popular on the platform since he started to make comedy skits back in 2020 after ditching video game commentaries. As of this writing, his main channel has over two million subscribers despite not having uploaded a video since 2022.

The creator of funny sketches was reportedly found unresponsive in his house on Tuesday after law enforcement officers did a wellness check. As per reports, Sedik's death is being investigated as a drug overdose after narcotics were found on the scene. The news has naturally come as a shock for a lot of fans, with some in complete disbelief about the YouTuber's death.

YouTuber Twomad was found dead in his home by law enforcement

The oldest video on his main YouTube channel that is still up, dates back to 2018. Since then, his content has changed drastically after he started going viral for his comedic skits. He also has a couple of other accounts on the platform, including twomad 360, which also boasts over 2.4 million subscribers and contains clips from his Twitch livestream. This channel has been active over the last year, with the latest video dating back to September 2023.

On Twitch, he used to play a variety of video games, including Fortnite and Overwatch. Back in 2019, he got banned from the Amazon-owned streaming platform after inadvertently showing explicit content on the channel while doing an Omegle stream.

In June last year, Twomad was accused of sexual assault by a person on X, claiming that the YouTuber stalked them for months. User @GlocksGoldi also shared several images and screenshots of their interaction as proof of the alleged harassment and assault. The content creator denied the allegation in response, stating that everything in the messages was being taken out of context.

Here are some social media reactions to his passing from mourning fans:

His recent social media posts caused quite some concern among the fanbase, who have been publicly asking him for a comeback for months now. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.