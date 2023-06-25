Twomad accused of s*xually assaulting and stalking victim for "seven months," YouTuber responds

YouTuber Muudea Sedik or Twomad is currently facing some serious accusations following the release of a series of incriminating evidence against him by a Twitter user (@GlocksGoldi) on June 24 and 25. The allegations, including instances of s*xual assault (SA) and disturbing conversations where he encouraged the individual to watch shooting videos together, have surfaced as part of the accusations.

To start off with, the victim shared a screenshot of their Discord conversation yesterday, where Muudea apparently requested her to watch gory videos with him. Here is the screenshot:

Twomad speaking about watching shooting videos (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, the user shared a tweet, describing the YouTuber as a "psychopathic person":

Twitter user @GlocksGoldi calling Twomad a "psychopathic person" (Image via Twitter)

What other evidence has the victim posted against Twomad?

As of the time of writing, both the victim and the accused have been actively sharing their perspectives on their Twitter accounts, offering their own accounts of the events.

Another striking post made by the victim included a video where Twomad made an apology video and took responsibility for the SA (the video was possibly sent to the victim at an earlier date):

Goldibell @GlocksGoldi @XiryoKizo Twitter won’t let me post thing whole thing this is the main part @XiryoKizo Twitter won’t let me post thing whole thing this is the main part https://t.co/ZMYK680vGC

Additionally, the victim has provided a screen recording showcasing Twomad's persistent sending of spam messages. These consist of incoherent ramblings and out-of-context phrases. Here is the tweet:

Goldibell @GlocksGoldi spam from twomad after I blocked him for sa'ing me, he made 6 burner numbers after this to also spam me on as well as instagram accounts and a twitter account. if you want proof i have all of it just ask you can see him send texts actively at the end of this clip spam from twomad after I blocked him for sa'ing me, he made 6 burner numbers after this to also spam me on as well as instagram accounts and a twitter account. if you want proof i have all of it just ask you can see him send texts actively at the end of this clip https://t.co/I2G2bJfSpI

Other conversation recordings include this Discord chat. Here Muudea is allegedly remarking that Bianca Devins' killer (an American teenager murdered in 2019) was "based" (note: the messages from Muudea's side have been deleted):

Goldibell @GlocksGoldi Here’s a recording of the chat, he deleted every message he’s ever sent on discord so that’s why it’s just my texts but you get the point Here’s a recording of the chat, he deleted every message he’s ever sent on discord so that’s why it’s just my texts but you get the point https://t.co/xKM3F46XYr

Another startling piece of evidence shared by the victim is a document that was sent by the YouTuber. In this so-called "contract," the YouTuber purportedly made a promise not to engage in any form of s*xual assault:

What has Twomad said about the allegations?

The YouTuber has been actively posting his defense on his Twitter account, vehemently refuting the allegations made against him. For example, when @DramaAlert posted the news on their timeline, he replied by blaming the "cancel culture":

Twomad refutes all allegations, blames the cancel culture (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, he stated that the reason he sent the victim an apology video was solely because he was desperate to establish a relationship with her and not because he had actually committed the said crimes:

YouTuber denies the allegations (Image via Twitter)

Additionally, he has also posted other tweets, denouncing the victim and even calling her cringe:

Deji @twomad @GlocksGoldi oh now you unblock me YOU ARE SO CRINGE @GlocksGoldi oh now you unblock me YOU ARE SO CRINGE

Deji @twomad did she mention how she showed up to my house unannounced at 3am while i was sleeping lol crazy bih did she mention how she showed up to my house unannounced at 3am while i was sleeping lol crazy bih

Deji @twomad when my hoe has to go to cringe 9-5 cuz she chose art school degree fast and loose cuz rich parents and gets no following long term and i still get tons of youtube views: when my hoe has to go to cringe 9-5 cuz she chose art school degree fast and loose cuz rich parents and gets no following long term and i still get tons of youtube views: https://t.co/HrIGeQU0FA

What the community said

The entire saga has garnered a multitude of responses from the online community. While the victim has received numerous supportive messages, others have criticized the YouTuber, labeling him as toxic. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Nick @DoctorPickle2 @DramaAlert yikes. I thought he was a cool dude, oh well @DramaAlert yikes. I thought he was a cool dude, oh well

Deok @7deok7 @GlocksGoldi Nah no way dude said that @GlocksGoldi Nah no way dude said that

The victim has alleged that she will be contacting the police regarding the matter. It remains to be seen if the YouTuber will become involved in any legal proceedings as a result of these allegations.

Poll : 0 votes