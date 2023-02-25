OTK members explain why toxic chatters on Kick are "bad" for the community

In a recent Steak and Eggs podcast (February 24, 2023), popular Twitch streamers Emily "Emiru," Zack "Asmongold," and Tectone spoke about the toxic environment that exists on Kick, the newly launched livestreaming website which is known for its lack of stringent Terms of Service in comparison to Twitch.

Emiru stated that while freedom is important, it can backfire if it isn't balanced with responsibility and accountability. Furthermore, she suggested that allowing such toxicity on the platform may eventually push back communities and drive away potential users. Supporting Emily's opinion, Asmongold mentioned how many users were allowed to use hate symbols such as the Nazi Swastika and other racial slurs.

What did the OTK members say about Kick?

Despite its growing popularity, Kick has already faced several questionable instances that have raised concerns amongst users and industry experts. One of the major issues with the website is the lack of stringent content moderation policies, which has resulted in the proliferation of toxic and harmful behavior.

In the most recent installment of the Steak and Eggs podcast, OTK co-owner Emiru offered her perspective on the potential harm that some Kick users could inflict on the community.

The discussion was sparked by Tectone, who brought up a recent controversy on the platform where users in the chat section posted slurs and symbols that were deemed offensive and unacceptable. Emily responded:

"I get like, there's like people who see the appeal of ‘I can do whatever I want, the freedom,’ but I feel like it’s so detrimental to actually building a community because you’re driving so many people away. Like, I don't see the smart business model in that."

Mentioning an example of what he saw, Asmongold added:

"If you're a normal person and you go into the chat, and the chat, it's like, some guy, and he's talking about how giving the Covid vaccine turns you gay and the chat's full of swastikas - I don't know guys. I mean, a lot of people are gonna see that and they're like, 'Okay, this is a clown show'."

What instances have raised concerns?

Kick has been in the news for its lenient approach to enforcing its community guidelines, particularly when it comes to adult content. In a fairly recent incident, popular streamer Adin Ross livestreamed p*rnographic material on the platform, which went unpunished by the website's moderators.

Similarly, earlier this week, another streamer showed sexual acts on stream, resulting in a one-day ban that many deemed to be insufficient.

These incidents have once again brought to light the issues with Kick's moderation policies and raised questions about the platform's commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for its users.

Tyler "Trainwreckstv," an advocate of and advisor for the Kick platform, criticized community members who spoke against Ross' actions, calling their arguments "disingenuous" and pathetic. To read more about the story, click here.

