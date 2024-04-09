"I signed Speed" - Logan Paul reveals IShowSpeed as new Prime creator in latest video on X

Prime proprietors Olajide "KSI" and Logan Paul have made a massive announcement involving IShowSpeed in a recent video posted on the company's official X page. Logan could be seen in the video covering KSI's eyes with his hands while stating that he had a "surprise" for him. After counting down from three, Logan removed his hands to reveal Darren "IShowSpeed" standing in front of the two, much to KSI's dismay.

Paul explained to KSI that he had officially signed Darren as a creator under the brand. He stated:

"I signed Speed. Prime Creator."

"No! Why?!" - KSI reacts as Logan Paul reveals he signed IShowSpeed as a creator for Prime

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed is a massive creator on YouTube, streaming often to an audience of 23.6 million subscribers. The Twitch perma-banned creator is known for collaborating with other major personalities like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross.

In the video, KSI jokingly showcased his "distress" at Darren becoming a fellow creator for Prime. He joins the already star-studded list of creators who are signed to the hydration brand, including Spanish streamer Ibai, French creator Amine, and Mexican creator Mercedes Roa. In the hilarious reaction to the revelation, KSI could be seen grabbing his head and shouting:

"No! No! Why?! ...Oh my god, man.... Why is he shouting?"

In response to this, Speed doubled down and mocked him, stating:

"My sh** now! My sh** now!"

Darren then resorted to his signature antics, doing a backflip and even pushing KSI so hard that the creator nearly went off-camera for a moment. He also misidentified Logan as his younger brother Jake Paul and "congratulated" him on his much-hyped match-up with boxing legend Mike Tyson. Speed could be heard shouting the following:

"IShowPrime! I own this sh** now! I show f**king Prime. Congrats on that Mike Tyson fight, Jake. Alright, bro?"

Readers should note that this was a skit created to announce and promote Speed signing for Prime.

Recently, Speed seems to have fallen out with longtime friend Adin Ross, after the former leaked the latter's number inadvertently multiple times. As an act of retaliation, Adin then leaked Darren's number in a post on X. Upset by the move, he ranted against the then-unapologetic Adin. Although the latter eventually apologized to the creator, Darren was still unimpressed with his reaction, calling him "weird".