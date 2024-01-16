Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "I snitched on him" - Kick streamer claims he reported Keemstar for allegedly not paying taxes and made $4,500 in bounty

"I snitched on him" - Kick streamer claims he reported Keemstar for allegedly not paying taxes and made $4,500 in bounty

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jan 16, 2024 04:47 GMT
Kick streamer claims he reported Keemstar for not paying taxes and made $4,500 in bounty (Image via sjc_official/Kick and @KEEMSTAR/X)
A Kick streamer has claimed he reported Keemstar for allegedly not paying taxes and made $4,500 in bounty (Image via sjc_official/Kick and @KEEMSTAR/X)

On January 16, 2023, a clip featuring Kick streamer "SJC," or "Scuffed Justin Carrey," went viral on Reddit. In the video, the content creator claimed he earned $4,500 by reporting controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" for allegedly failing to pay taxes.

According to SJC, the incident occurred in 2011, when Keemstar would brag about allegedly earning approximately $10,000 per month by being friends with people on Xbox Live.

SJC said:

"I made $4,500 off of Keemstar in 2011. 2011, I made $4,500 off of Keemstar because I snitched on him. Because he admitted on... you want to know how I prove it? Hear me out. Because everybody knows - when he was leading Federation of A*shole Gamers, he would brag that people would pay him. A lot of people! He bragged that he was making about $10,000 or so a month off of people being friends with him on Xbox Live."

He continued:

"And, he would charge people $20 a month to be friends with him on Xbox Live. And then, he would charge them, like, $50 a month for, like, something special. So, they would play with him, like, priority. He admitted to never paying taxes on any of that money. He was providing a service and..."

"That's f**king hilarious" - Fans react to Kick streamer claiming he "snitched" on Keemstar and made $4,500

Comment byu/RagingReptar420 from discussion inLivestreamFail

Kick streamer SJC's claims about reporting Keemstar for allegedly not paying taxes became the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One Redditor wondered why people seemingly paid a monthly fee to be friends with the Drama Alert host on Xbox Live:

Comment byu/RagingReptar420 from discussion inLivestreamFail

According to Redditor u/Johnixftw_, the 41-year-old was a prominent personality on YouTube back in the day, and those who added him on Xbox Live had the chance to be featured in his videos:

Comment byu/RagingReptar420 from discussion inLivestreamFail

One community member made a lighthearted comment, writing:

Redditor u/LuxReigh wrote that Kick streamer making $4,500 by reporting Keemstar was a "quest reward" (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)
Redditor u/LuxReigh wrote that Kick streamer making $4,500 by reporting Keemstar was a "quest reward" (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Redditor u/travis- found SJC's claims amusing. They commented:

"That's f**king hilarious."
Redditor u/travis-'s comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)
Redditor u/travis-'s comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Another netizen shared their thoughts on the IRS paying bounties:

Redditors Yordle_Commander and sn34kypete's comments (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)
Redditors Yordle_Commander and sn34kypete's comments (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Some of the more notable reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit were along these lines:

Comment byu/RagingReptar420 from discussion inLivestreamFail
Comment byu/RagingReptar420 from discussion inLivestreamFail
Comment byu/RagingReptar420 from discussion inLivestreamFail
Comment byu/RagingReptar420 from discussion inLivestreamFail

SJC is a well-known Kick streamer, popularly known for his Just Chatting and IRL content. At the time of writing, he had 9,543 followers on his channel on the Stake-backed platform.

SJC was previously associated with Paul "Ice Poseidon," having appeared in his contentious RV trip livestreams.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...