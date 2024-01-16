"I snitched on him" - Kick streamer claims he reported Keemstar for allegedly not paying taxes and made $4,500 in bounty

On January 16, 2023, a clip featuring Kick streamer "SJC," or "Scuffed Justin Carrey," went viral on Reddit. In the video, the content creator claimed he earned $4,500 by reporting controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" for allegedly failing to pay taxes.

According to SJC, the incident occurred in 2011, when Keemstar would brag about allegedly earning approximately $10,000 per month by being friends with people on Xbox Live.

SJC said:

"I made $4,500 off of Keemstar in 2011. 2011, I made $4,500 off of Keemstar because I snitched on him. Because he admitted on... you want to know how I prove it? Hear me out. Because everybody knows - when he was leading Federation of A*shole Gamers, he would brag that people would pay him. A lot of people! He bragged that he was making about $10,000 or so a month off of people being friends with him on Xbox Live."

He continued:

"And, he would charge people $20 a month to be friends with him on Xbox Live. And then, he would charge them, like, $50 a month for, like, something special. So, they would play with him, like, priority. He admitted to never paying taxes on any of that money. He was providing a service and..."

Kick streamer SJC's claims about reporting Keemstar for allegedly not paying taxes became the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

"That's f**king hilarious."

SJC is a well-known Kick streamer, popularly known for his Just Chatting and IRL content. At the time of writing, he had 9,543 followers on his channel on the Stake-backed platform.

SJC was previously associated with Paul "Ice Poseidon," having appeared in his contentious RV trip livestreams.