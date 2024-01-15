What is SSSniperWolf doing now? YouTuber's current whereabouts explored in aftermath of the feud with Jacksfilms

Prominent YouTube figure Alia "SSSniperWolf" experienced a challenging 2023 marked by a serious dispute with fellow content creator John "Jacksfilms." In October of that year, tensions escalated when Alia essentially doxxed John's home address, resulting in a barrage of criticism directed at her.

The controversy persisted for several weeks but has since subsided. This article will delve into the events and developments surrounding SSSniperWolf since then.

What has SSSniperWolf been up to since her doxxing controversy?

SSSniperWolf faced a tumultuous period in October 2023 when she posted a picture of Jacksfilms' house on her Instagram story while driving by it.

Initially, Alia responded defensively after being called out, especially by Jacksfilms. She argued that John's home address was already accessible on Google, asserting that her actions didn't constitute doxxing.

After a heated exchange, she eventually apologized (October 20) for her mistake through her official account. She wrote:

"I’m sorry for my recent actions; it is inexcusable. I’m sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution."

On October 20, the day Alia made her initial apology on X, YouTube posted an official update, stating that the team had decided to penalize her by "temporary monetization suspension." The post stated:

"Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies."

On October 27, when the drama was about two weeks old, the YouTuber posted an Instagram story sharing her intentions of taking a break from social media and content creation. She wrote:

"I am taking a step back, reflecting, learning, turning off the comments for a bit, and focusing on my own mental health that has been on a steep decline the past year."

However, despite stating that she would be on a break, her YouTube channel has remained active throughout. A day after her announcement, she posted another video of her interacting with fans on Omegle. In fact, her latest video was made on December 30, 2023.

A glance at her YouTube channel shows a consistent level of viewership. Despite the October controversy, her videos have consistently garnered over a million views, showcasing a resilient viewership.

Controversy with AzzyLand

Another noteworthy incident occurred in November 2023 when SSSniperWolf faced accusations of content theft and thumbnail style copying from a fellow YouTuber named Azra "AzzyLand."

Despite the initial uproar surrounding the news, Alia swiftly refuted the allegations, asserting that Azra had manipulated the thumbnails to create a false impression that Alia had copied her work:

While her online activity has experienced a moderate decline, she hasn't disappeared entirely. It seems that she is currently on vacation in Aspen, as evidenced by her recent Instagram story skiing.