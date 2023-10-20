"ChatGPT apology": SSSniperWolf flamed for her apology to Jacksfilms after YouTube limits monetization on the platform

Alisha "SSSniperWolf" has finally broken her silence on the Jacksfilms doxing controversy, apologizing for her actions in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The post came moments after YouTube announced that they had limited her monetization as a penalty. However, the apology has received a lot of flak from many in the community.

The doxing scandal has been a major talking point online over the last week after Jacksfilms called on YouTube to take action against Alisha on October 14 after she allegedly posted a picture of herself near his house on an Instagram story. The post, which may have been taken down by the YouTuber, has caused widespread backlash from fellow content creators and other netizens alike.

With YouTube finally taking action against her almost a week after the controversy started, SSSniperWolf took to social media to post an apology where she took responsibility. However, not everyone has praised her for the post, with several people comparing it to an AI-generated announcement. One X user wrote:

"ChatGPT as* apology."

X users compare the apology to something ChatGPT could write (Image via @s8n/X)

Others have also criticized the post. Here are a couple of general reactions.

Some have also noted that the penalty of limited monetization from YouTube is insufficient and asked SSSniperWolf to "leave" content creation.

"I deserve it": SSSniperWolf apologized to Jacksfilms with YouTube limiting monetization

SSSniperWolf and Jacksfilms had been feuding online for quite some time before the doxing controversy. Jack "Jacksfilms" has been a major critic of hers, having called her out on numerous occasions for her reaction content. He has also accused her of taking credit for content made by smaller creators.

With doxing considered a Terms of Service violation, many popular YouTubers have been calling on the platform to take action against her, with some even accusing the Google-owned video-sharing platform of favoritism.

On October 20, YouTube limited her monetization. However, personalities such as Jacksepticeye have criticized the wording of the penalty, calling it out for saying "both sides" have acted badly. Since then, SSSniperWolf has come out apologizing to Jack for her actions and took responsibility, writing:

"Let me start by saying I’m sorry for my recent actions; it is inexcusable. I’m sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution."

SSSniperWolf also talked about reaching out to him for a better apology despite their creative differences. In a later part of the apology, she welcomed YouTube limiting monetization on her channel, saying that she deserved it:

"I’d also like to thank YouTube for holding me accountable. I deserve it, respect the decision and appreciate the opportunity to learn and grow from a true lapse in judgement."

As of yet, it is unclear what exactly the limiting monetization entails, but the wording of YouTube's announcement suggests that not all of her channel will be demonetized. Jacksfilms, who sought severe punishment for these actions, has yet to publicly comment on the apology or the steps taken against SSSniperWolf.