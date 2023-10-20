YouTube limit SSSniperWolf's monetization in the wake of doxing scandal, but many want a harsher penalty

The Alia "SSSniperWolf" doxing scandal has been the hot topic of conversation over the last week after the YouTuber allegedly released private information about Jacksfilms' residence on social media. It has been days since she went viral for posting an Instagram story that caused widespread backlash against the platform due to their inaction.

Jacksfilms posted a tweet last weekend with a screenshot of the Instagram story, accusing Alia of doxing him. He also asked YouTube to take action against her, but only today have they given an update where it was revealed that her channel has been penalized with limited demonization. However, other things in the update have ruffled a fair few feathers.

The announcement reads:

"Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies. Off platform actions that put others’ personal safety at risk harm our community & the behavior on both sides isn’t what we want on YT. Hoping everyone helps move this convo to a better place."

"Wait, both sides?": Jacksepticeye and many others object to YouTube's update about demonetizing SSSniperWolf

With almost a week gone since Jacksfilms first raised the issue with YouTube, their inaction has been criticized heavily by numerous prominent figures in the content creation community. Popular streamer and commentator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" called SSSniperWolf's alleged doxing the work of an "unhinged lunatic" and lambasted the Google-owned platform for favoritism.

The news of limited monetization might have satiated some of the voices asking for accountability, but many have objected to the wording of the update posted on X, formerly Twitter. Especially the part where YouTube talked about not liking the behavior on "both sides."

Popular content creator Jacksepticeye was clearly outraged, replying to the official announcement that doxing and criticism are not on the same level. For context, Jacksfilms has been a major voice criticizing SSSniperWolf for her reaction content. Here's what JackSepticeye and others in the community thought about the "both sides" line:

It is unclear to what extent the "limited monetization" goes, but it is clear that many don't consider it an apt penalty for doxing. Jacksfilms has yet to comment on the decision.