"Maybe you should ban SSSniperWolf instead of making jokes": Twitter erupts as YouTube jokes about reaction content amid doxxing controversy

The official YouTube handle on X, formerly Twitter, has landed in hot water after posting a joke about reaction content amid the SSSniperWolf doxxing controversy. Social media erupted yesterday after the account made a post about the type of content Alia "SSSniperWolf" herself is known for — react content. Many users criticized the Google-owned video platform for not taking the allegations seriously and joking about it on X.

For those unaware, the controversy surrounding Alia allegedly releasing private information about fellow YouTuber Jacksfilms has taken the community by storm, with people demanding the platform take action against her. As of writing this, her channel, with over 34 million subscribers, has yet to face any penalty.

For those wondering what the official YouTube account posted on X, they made a joke about reaction content, which goes as follows:

"Would it be too meta to do a reaction video to a reaction video."

It appears that many did not find the statement funny, given the circumstances, and the post even got a community note. One disgruntled X user wrote:

"Damn, community notes really flaming you hard @YouTube. Maybe you should #BanSSSniperWolf instead of making jokes."

Why is there so much backlash against YouTube? Brief explanation of the SSSniperWolf and Jacksfilms controversy

The doxxing controversy occurred a couple of days ago and has become a hot topic of conversation in online circles, with many blaming YouTube for favoritism. For those out of the loop, popular YouTuber SSSniperWolf, who primarily makes reaction content on the platform, allegedly shared a clip of herself going to the residence of another creator who goes by the alias Jacksfilms.

The two have been at loggerheads for a while now, with Jack "Jacksfilms" criticizing her for using content from other people without giving them due credit. While the two have clashed online, she allegedly posted a picture of herself in front of Jack's house on her Instagram story.

She deleted the story, but Jacksfilms has demanded YouTube take action against her for allegedly doxxing and revealing private information about him online. The post above on X, where he asked the platform to either demonetize or ban SSSniperWolf, was made last week, and there has yet to be any public response.

As a result, YouTube's latest post has received much flak from many in the community, including other creators such as KavosYT. Here are some more general reactions to the post from X:

It is unclear if YouTube will be taking any action. With mounting pressure and continuous backlash in favor of Jacksfilms, many expect them to make a public announcement about the issue at the very least.