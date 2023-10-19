"A strong gust of wind would cause you to cry" - PaymoneyWubby lashes out at netizens defending SSSniperwolf

Dennis "PaymoneyWubby" has joined the ranks of prominent Twitch streamers to comment on the ongoing feud between Alia "SSSniperwolf" and John "Jacksfilms." During a recent livestream, PaymoneyWubby reviewed Jacksfilms and SSSniperwolf's viral interaction on X (formerly Twitter), during which the former accused the latter of doxing him.

The streamer then went over a response by X user @w0ffee, who seemed to defend SSSniperwolf. They commented on Jacksfilms' tweet, asking if the content creator "does not know" how to fight. They wrote:

"Damn, does he not know how to fight or something?"

PaymoneyWubby went on a minute-long rant after reading this, lashing out at the netizen's defense of the 30-year-old in the midst of the ongoing tussle. In response to @w0ffee's take, the San Diego native remarked:

"I guarantee a strong gust of wind would cause you to cry. What the f**k are you talking about, bro?"

"My f**king house cat could kick her a*s" - PaymoneyWubby goes off at people defending SSSniperwolf amid the Jacksfilms doxing controversy

The Twitch clip began with PaymoneyWubby calling X user @w0ffee "deluded" for their take on what Jacksfilms said about SSSniperwolf. He explained:

"This is so many levels of deluded. It's not taking accountability for literally doxing and causing serious damage to somebody's life. And then, it's taking it to, 'What is he? A p**sy? Well, does he not know how to fight?' B**ch, do you want to step into a ring with Jacksfilms? You are going to get f**king laid out!"

After claiming that a "strong gust of wind" would make the netizen cry, the Just Chatting streamer questioned why they were making the situation a "tough guy thing":

"You are five-foot-three on a good day. Why are you making this a tough guy thing? Tough guy! What are you talking about?!"

PaymoneyWubby went on to say that if it was "socially fine," the netizen would be "totally cooked" by Jacksfilms:

"If Jack was; I'm sorry - but if it was socially totally fine for Jack to go out there and whoop a*s, you would be cooked! You would be totally cooked!"

PaymoneyWubby added:

"'I bet Jack's kind wife would want to kick her a*s at this point. Bro, I believe my f**king house cat could kick her a*s. I saw this response and I'm..."

Fans react to PaymoneyWubby's rant

PaymoneyWubby's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

For context, on October 14, 2023, Jacksfilms and SSSniperwolf became embroiled in a massive conflict after the latter posted a series of Instagram Stories featuring photos allegedly taken outside the YouTuber's house. John immediately condemned Alia's actions in a post on X, writing:

"SSSniperwolf just doxed me on her IG. Creepy, gross, violating. What you do is disgusting. You steal content and stalk YouTubers. YouTube, demonetize this dangerous creator, or just get her off your platform. She posted an IG story right outside our home and deleted it."

The following day (October 15), Jacksfilms addressed the situation on his main YouTube channel. He requested that SSSniperwolf be banned from the video-sharing platform because her actions made him and his family "feel violated" and unsafe.