“Unhinged lunatic” - MoistCr1TiKaL weighs in on the SSSniperWolf vs. Jacksfilms doxxing controversy

The recent controversy involving Alia "SSSniperWolf" and John "Jacksfilms" has become one of the most talked-about subjects in recent days. Notably, well-known streamer and YouTuber Charlie, often recognized as "MoistCr1TiKaL," has shared his perspective on the matter, offering criticism towards Alia for her recent behavior.

For those unaware, Alia recently shared a picture of Jacksfilms' house on her Instagram stories, which is basically known as doxxing and is a violation of YouTube's Community Guidelines. Today (October 20), MoistCr1TiKaL has taken to his YouTube channel to respond to the drama, describing Alia's actions as being an:

"Unhinged lunatic"

"It's borderline criminal" - MoistCr1TiKaL lashes out against SSSniperWolf following recent controversy

The SSSniperWolf and Jacksfilms controversy has captured the attention of the entire internet, and today, MoistC1tiKaL has joined the conversation by expressing his viewpoint on the matter, stating:

"Posted his house on Instagram, bragging about saying, 'Time we talk it out like adults' - which of course is the furthest thing from talking it out unless you are an unhinged lunatic. This is just senseless yapping trying to justify what she did here. You can't do that. It's borderline criminal."

MoistCr1TiKaL added:

"I think it's only a matter of time before she posts an apology video. It's a matter of when instead of if."

The streamer also alluded to the fact that YouTube hasn't yet taken any actions against SSSniperWolf despite her actions violating the Community Guidelines. Regarding this, Charlie said:

"Most people were expecting some kind of action to be taken. It's just wondering when. So far they've only made vague references to it or vaguely talked about it. There hasn't been any kind of statement around it, what they plan to do about this situation."

He continued:

"They (YouTube) know this is happening because everyone on the internet knows this is happening...they can't be oblivious to it."

What did the fans say?

MoistCr1TiKaL's latest take on the matter has garnered significant responses from fans on YouTube. Here are some of the notable ones:

Following Jacksfilms' call-out for her allegedly leaking his private information, SSSniperWolf promptly addressed the situation on her Instagram, clarifying that her intention was not to dox him but to initiate a conversation. Naturally, The response hasn't gone down too well with the YouTube community and Jacksfilms. To read about the entire controversy, click here.