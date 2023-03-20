"I swear it's actually fun": Pokimane surprises fans by revealing her love for Candy Crush, gets compared to grandmothers

In one of her Twitch livestreams this week, Pokimane revealed that she had been playing Candy Crush. Fans immediately started making fun of her as the game is usually considered to be played by the older generations.

Imane "Pokimane," the 26-year-old streaming powerhouse, immediately followed up the revelation by addressing that the mobile game was pretty different from the ones she normally streams, namely League of Legends and Valorant. When her chat started making fun of her, she remained adamant about her preference for Candy Crush:

"It's fun, guys it's fun! Why are you saying no? It's fun! 'We lost her'? No, I swear it's actually fun."

"How are there that many levels!": Pokimane announces her prowess at Candy Crush and gets humbled by a viewer's grandmother

Imane is one of the most influential streamers on Twitch. She started off with video games such as League of Legends. Since then, she has diversified her content a lot; however, the thought of her playing the mobile game associated with the older generation shocked her viewers considerably.

She even made a joke about the stark difference between the game and the others that she plays on stream:

"Anyways, nobody asked, but I gotta let you guys know, I've been playing Candy Crush. Yup, that's the gamer pipeline. League of Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, Candy Crush."

Pokimane then bragged about being quite good at the game:

"I'm on level, like, 25. And I only played it one evening. I'm kind of fire, I'm a good Candy Crusher."

However, her claim to be "fire" in the game would be short-lived. Later in the stream, a viewer would claim that their grandmother, who played Candy Crash, is on level 1500, stunning Pokimane:

"'My grandma's on...' How are there that many levels, what!"

Another comment on the stream left her in stitches as she tried to defend herself from her fans, who alleged that she was getting old. Citing her age, she described herself as a "baby adult."

"'Never beating the mom allegations' Stop it! I'm one of the youngest in our whole friend group. I'm so young! I'm extremely young. I'm very young! I'm 26, that's like being a baby adult, you know? Just 'cus I play Candy Crush, it doesn't mean anything."

Fan reactions to the clip

Here's how the fans reacted to the streamer's revelation:

Chat reaction to the revelation (Image via Pokimane/Twitch)

Pokimane's love and hate relationship with Teamfight Tactics

In the same stream, she also claimed that she loved the mobile game Teamfight Tactics but couldn't stand the patches:

"It's fun! The thing is, I love mobile games. I love to just be somewhere and be able to mobile game. My favorite would be TFT (Teamfight Tactics), but they keep dropping new patches and sh*t. Can they stop? No one asked for you to change everything."

Twitch Tracker notes that she has over 1.2K hours of League of Legends stream time on the purple platform, making TFT a game quite in tune with her on-screen persona. The Candy Crush revelation, however, understandably caught many of her fans off guard.

