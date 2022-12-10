5 best Android games like Candy Crush Saga

Many mobile battle royale shooters have emerged in recent years, but Candy Crush Saga is still among the most popular Android games ever. The free-to-play tile-matching offering is available on multiple platforms, but its popularity has remained uniform across different application stores.

Being one of the most downloaded titles on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Candy Crush is tailored to ensure gamers can kill time without caring much about in-game progression. Apart from the easy-to-master gameplay, players also don't necessarily need the internet to match, pop, and blast candies. Although the title is a free-to-play offering and is compatible with lower-end devices, one can still find many alternatives to it on the Google Play Store.

Best alternatives to tile-matching puzzle game Candy Crush Saga on Google Play Store

1) Bejeweled Blitz

Backed by Electronic Arts, Bejeweled Blitz is a decent tile-matching puzzle game for Android smartphones. It has over five million downloads, with an average rating of 4.0 stars across 104K reviews in the Google Play Store.

Users can solve addictive puzzles by swapping and matching rare gems in an effort to top the in-game leaderboard. Bejeweled Blitz also gets updated often, ensuring the release of new content.

2) Bubble Shooter

The next puzzle game on the list is Bubble Shooter, which is available on multiple platforms, including the Android Operating System. The title was released in 2012 and currently has around 100 million installs. Its average rating is 4.0 stars across more than a million reviews.

For the unversed, Bubble Shooter is itself a clone of an arcade tile-matching puzzle game called Puzzle Bobble. Thus, the title adopts the gameplay features of the original offering and adds four difficulty levels — EasyRide, Novice, Expert, and Master — alongside two scoring modes, Classic and Sniper.

3) Farm Heroes Saga

Candy Crush and Farm Heroes have the same developers, which is why one can find both games quite similar. However, players are required to match Cropsies to succeed in Farm Heroes Saga instead of swapping and switching candies.

Despite sharing developers with Candy Crush, this title seems unique in its own way. This has garnered the game over 100 million downloads and an average rating of 4.4 stars across a staggering eight million reviews on the Play Store.

4) Mystery Match – Puzzle Adventure Match 3

Mystery Match – Puzzle Adventure Match 3 is quite an underrated game and has the lowest number of downloads among all the entries on this list. The title has a unique story entangled with the puzzles it offers, which players have to solve to unravel the mysteries.

Currently "Mystery Match – Puzzle Adventure Match 3 has over a million installs on the Play Store. Besides the downloads, the game has a rating of 4.3 stars from 84K reviews.

5) Gummy Candy Blast - Fun Match 3

The final addition to the list of the best Android games like Candy Crush is Gummy Candy Blast - Fun Match 3, which has an average rating of 4.2 stars from 98K reviews. The title also boasts over five million downloads and a more uncomplicated gameplay that Candy Crush players can find addictive due to the similarities between the two titles.

