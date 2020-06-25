Candy Crush Saga origin: Which country is the game from?

Candy Crush Saga is a single-player free-to-play puzzle game developed by King.com Limited.

The game was the winner of the 'People's Choice Awards for Favorite Mobile Game' in 2016.

Candy Crush Saga is one of the most popular free-to-play puzzle games out there. It is loved by people of all age groups because the game's puzzles are really simple and fun to play.

The developers and publishers of this game are King Company. Candy Crush Saga features match-three gameplay, which is very addictive to play. The game also compliments you every time you solve a puzzle or match three candies in the game. The background music of the game is also very soothing.

Candy Crush Saga is completely free to play. However, players can purchase in-game items to clear the problematic parts of the puzzles in the game.

Some people might be curious about the origin of this addictive mobile game. Thus, in this article, we will talk about the origin of the game.

Origin of Candy Crush Saga

The developers of this game, as mentioned in the article, are the King company, founded in 2003 in Sweden. However, the headquarters of the company are in Malta. Candy Crush Saga released in 2012, which does signify that the origin country of the game is Sweden.

Several sequels have released after the initial success of the game. The further installments include games like Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, and Candy Crush Friends Saga. These games brought the much-needed refreshment to the genre of puzzle games and introduced new gameplay changes to the actual game.

