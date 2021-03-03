"I think gamers are very sharp-minded": Dhvani Bhanushali in GodNixon’s new series “Star Talks” 

GodNixon aka Luv Sharma is a PUBG Mobile content creator who is famous for his tips and tricks videos on YouTube. The 20-Year-old gaming icon dropped a new video on his Youtube Channel, where he showcases the first episode of his new series, "Star Talks," featuring the singing sensation of the country, Dhvani Bhanushali.

The concept of the series is to bring celebs from around the media & entertainment industry to find out their opinions about gamers and the gaming industry in general. The first episode was shot at Sofitel BKC, Mumbai. The first season of the series will feature eight episodes.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani, GodNixon himself and Trinity Gaming's (GodNixon's talent management firm) founder, Shivam Rao, shared their thoughts regarding this exclusive new series featuring various celebrities.

GodNixon aka Luv Sharma (Content Creator)

It was a very thrilling experience for me, filled with a lot of excitement, as I got to host such a series, and that too with Dhvani Bhanushali. I used to listen to her songs, and having her on my show was such a pleasure. She was very frank about her thoughts on gaming. I started this talkshow with the objective to promote the gaming culture within all the other entertainment genres.

Shivam Rao (Trinity Gaming Founder)

We at Trinity Gaming really liked this idea when GodNixon came up with it. We always wanted to promote gaming within different fields of the media industry, so this was the best way possible. All the background activities regarding the series - production, creative assistance, promotion, are all being done by us. We will soon be releasing new episodes in GodNixon's series, with many other popular figures from the media and entertainment industry set to feature.

Advertisement

Dhvani Bhanushali shares her thoughts on Gamers in GodNixon’s New Series “Star Talks” with Celebrities.

Here are the key highlights of the first episode of the series, which featured Dhavni Bhanushali:-

Q. Have you played any games before?

Dhvani: I used to play on the Playstation with my father when I was in 3rd and 4th grade.

Q. What are your thoughts on gamers

Dhavani: I feel like gamers are really entertaining. I can't be completely honest but they are really cool people.

Q. Do you think gamers are lazy?

Dhvani: I think they are a bit lazy but not completely, as their mind is working extremely fast in coordination with their fingers.

Q: Can gaming grow like other big industries in India?

Dhvani: 100%. A lot of children these days are gaming. PUBG was such a rage. Everyone I used to talk to was playing that game. Even Counter Strike was popular.

Advertisement

Q. Opinion on parents stopping their children from partaking in gaming?

Dhvani: If it's your passion, you should play. I don't know yet as I don't have a child. But I know that there is a stigma that parents have, where they stop their child from playing games. I think gamers are very sharp minded. Some areas of the brain are more developed in gamers.

The gaming session ended here. GodNixon further proceeded with some questions related to her, where she revealed about her upcoming international collaboration, her excitement when her song reached 1 billion views and a lot more.