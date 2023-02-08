"I threw up my lunch" - QTCinderella opens up about the streamer deep fake controversy on the recent Fear& Podcast

A week after the deep fake controversy, Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" opened up about recent events.

For those out of the loop, QTCinderella and various other female streamers, became victims of AI-generated p**nography after a streamer named Atroic inadvertently exposed the website producing such content.

In the latest Fear& podcast, co-hosted by HasanAbi and Will Neff, Blaire addressed the traumatic experience due to her deep fakes. Speaking to the co-hosts and the guest (Mike Majlak), she confessed that people had been DM'ing her with such lude images, prompting her to throw up her lunch. She said:

"For the first time in years, I went to the bathroom and threw up my lunch."

Fear& @FearAndPod The women directly involved and affected are the only people you should be listening to in this situation. Powerful first hand account from our co-host QT on today's episode The women directly involved and affected are the only people you should be listening to in this situation. Powerful first hand account from our co-host QT on today's episode https://t.co/iut0KqpDRl

"My body doesn't look like that" - QTCinderella talks about a traumatic week due to deep fake controversy

Last week, QTCinderella, among other female streamers such as Pokimane and Maya Higa, became subject to a vicious online attack of body dysmorphia and p**nography generated by AI. The news quickly went viral as the streaming community stood firm against such misdeeds.

Speaking of her experience, she recounted:

"I'm on the phone with Maya, we're just f**king trying to talk, and I'm sitting there eating ramen noodles, I'm sitting there and I'm like, 'This is crazy, I gotta go process.' I hang up and I look at the DMs again and I see my body and I see the way it's supposed to look and I'm like, My body doesn't look like that."

(Timestamp: 01:22:39)

She continued:

"It looks convincingly like my body but also doesn't because it's f**king perfect and I know my body is not perfect and you're sitting there and staring at this and I'm looking at it, for the first time in years, I went to the bathroom and threw up my lunch. That's how bad it was, and I'm being so genuine, that's how bad it was."

Fans share their take on the clip

The deep fake controversy became one of the most debated topics of the year as far as the streaming community was concerned. This is, of course, not the first time that QTCinderella has opened up about the situation. Her latest take garnered quite a few reactions:

Following the massive controversy, the website's creators posted a statement claiming to retract their content. Atroic has also taken to his socials to speak on the subject and apologize for his mishap.

