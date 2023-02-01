"I don't want to be a defender of Atrioc" - Ludwig gives his take on recent streamer deep fake controversy

YouTube streamer Ludwig has finally spoken up about the recent controversy involving Atroic and the subsequent deep fake leaks of other creators. For those unaware, on January 30, the latter inadvertently exposed a tab that depicted a p*rnographic site curating deep fake images of creators such as Imane "Pokimane," Blaire "QTCinderella," and Maya Higa.

Although Atroic has issued an apology through a live stream, countless members of the online community, notably a host of female creators, took to their socials and streams to call out individuals who engage in such malpractices.

In his latest YouTube video, Ludwig stated that he would rather amplify other women's calls than have his own say. He did, however, towards the end of the video, say:

"I don't want to be a defender of Atrioc"

Ludwig amplifies various posts from female creators in light of deep fake controversy

Atroic, an acquaintance of the streamer, was exposed for having paid for a p*rnographic website that depicted lude images of various female streamers. Ludwig finally addressed the controversial situation on his secondary YouTube channel.

Rather than beginning the video by giving his own take, Ludwig decided to amplify the various posts of women online. Among these were tweets from Valkyrae, Sweet Anita, Pokimane, QTCinderella, and a blog on Medium regarding the situation.

The consensus around the controversy largely encapsulated the idea of being unfairly exposed and s*xualized for male gratification online. Here are a couple of tweets, as depicted in Ludwig's video, that relayed the message:

RAE @Valkyrae Should be illegal to profit off of somebody’s likeness in sex work without consent wether it’s fake or not. Talking about it will bring those sites more attention but I hope this will also be a step forward closer to law that can help protect people from being used in this way Should be illegal to profit off of somebody’s likeness in sex work without consent wether it’s fake or not. Talking about it will bring those sites more attention but I hope this will also be a step forward closer to law that can help protect people from being used in this way

In the video, he also revealed that QTCinderella, his partner, pays tens of thousands of dollars each month to protect her privacy from being infringed online.

Towards the end of the video, the streamer gave his take on the situation. He added:

"I do believe, maybe naively, as the guy who's being scammed for $50K, that he isn't, like a shady sh*tty person who's like secretly j*cking off to my girlfriend. Like, I don't think that's that guy."

He added:

"I think he f**ked up but sometimes, like, that's enough. One f**k up is enough. I just hope, from here, he just takes all the steps, all the actions to make it better."

What did Atroic say regarding his actions?

An hour before Ludwig's video was uploaded, Atroic shared a Twitlonger detailing his future commitments. He wrote:

"In the short term, through the efforts of QT and Ryan Morrison's law firm the website in question has already been taken down."

He added:

"I have spoken with Morrison and am working to cover the financial cost of the takedown as well as all legal fees for all women affected to use his services for removing their unwanted content from the web."

Hours after the story broke out, QTCinderella took to her stream to give a powerful reply. To read more about the deep fake controversy, click here.

