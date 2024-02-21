"I used that as evidence": Adin Ross claims he cheated on a lie detector test to get unbanned on Twitch

Controversial Kick star Adin Ross recently claimed that he had to take a lie detector test in the past to get unbanned on Twitch. Ross told his audience that he cheated during the test but proceeded to use the results to get out of a suspension handed to him for allegedly saying a homophobic slur on a fellow streamer's broadcast.

While talking to a friend in a recent livestream, Ross started telling a story that he had apparently not told anybody before:

"To get unbanned on Twitch, I never told anyone this story, I had to go take a lie detector test in Texas in a random city, and I passed."

His friend naturally asked him to elaborate. Ross explained that he took the lie detector test after he had been banned in 2022 for saying the F-word while on a call with Twitch streamer YourRageGaming:

"They were asking me if that was my voice in YourRage's stream where I said fa****. And I passed it, and I used that as evidence to get unbanned on Twitch. I swear on my life, I have the actual test."

"Ain’t no way": Viewers left in disbelief after Adin Ross claimed he cheated on a lie detector test to get unbanned on Twitch

For context, in April 2022, a clip of Adin Ross seemingly saying the F-word on a call with YourRageGaming went viral. Both content creators denied his use of the homophobic slur at the time, but Ross has since stated that he will not change his ways to appease others and continues to use the term while streaming on Kick.

Twitch, however, has strong policies against the use of slurs and handed Ross a ban. However, Ross was back to streaming on the Amazon-owned platform after a few months. In his latest stream on Kick, he claimed that it was because he cheated on a lie detector test.

Ross even revealed how exactly he went about fooling the test:

"So there is a method I used to, um, pass that test. Even though it was not me who said it. I squeezed my buttcheeks. No, no, look it up. You have to like clench your buttcheeks. It's a method that people use all the time."

Fans of the streamer were highly amused by this revelation. Here are some general reactions from X, where the clip garnered a lot of attention:

Adin Ross is currently serving an indefinite Twitch ban and exclusively streams on Kick.