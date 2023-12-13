"I've lost my friend": HAchubby calls out Twitch shutdown in South Korea while bidding a tearful goodbye to Charming Jo

In an emotional livestream, Twitch streamers Haeun "HAchubby" and Jangwoo "Charming Jo" said goodbye to each other on camera, with the latter effectively suspending content creation due to the purple platform shutting down in South Korea. For those unaware, the Amazon-owned website recently announced that it will terminate all services in the country starting February 27, 2024.

The press release and the subsequent speech from CEO Dan Clancy were met with much dismay from South Korean content creators who will be losing their primary source of revenue.

With their chosen livestreaming platform shutting down in South Korea, Charming Jo appears to be taking a break while deciding what to do next. He said goodbye to HAchubby, who tearfully blamed the shutdown for what she felt was the loss of a friend:

"I feel like I've lost my friend because of Korean Twitch shutdown. I mean of course he is still like my friend but..."

"Respect for these 2 awesome Korean creators": Viewers react as HAchubby tears up saying goodbye to fellow South Korean Twitch streamer Charming Jo

The clip from a recent livestream showing the two streamers saying goodbye to each other has gone viral on social media, especially the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

HAchubby was very emotional and ended up crying on camera after bidding her friend goodbye:

"Bye Jo"

Before getting into the car, Charming Jo hugged her and addressed the streamer's chat for seemingly the last time:

"I'll give you one last hug. Bye-bye chat. Good to see you guys all."

The Twitch shutdown in South Korea has left a lot of streamers feeling helpless, with many talking about how they will be losing their jobs. The website has talked about helping content creators migrate to other platforms, but many have raised concerns about the viability of that option.

HAchubby herself broke down while talking about moving to another platform, such as YouTube or AfreecaTV, in one of her livestreams a few days ago. That is when OTK co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" reached out to her about moving to the US, saying he could help her get a work visa.

Mizkif has also extended support to other content creators, including Charming Jo. However, he seems to have ruled out moving outside the country due to his business in South Korea.

The tearful goodbye between him and HAchubby has pulled at the heartstrings of many viewers. Here are some reactions from r/LivestreamFail:

