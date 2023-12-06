Mizkif says he can help Korean streamer HAchubby get a work visa with Twitch shutting down in her country

One True King co-owner Matthew "Mizkif" appears to be keen on helping Korean streamer Haeun "HAchubby" after she talked about having to change platforms due to Twitch’s decision to shut down services in her country. For those unaware, the Amazon-owned livestreaming website will close its doors in South Korea starting February 27, 2024.

HAchubby recently revealed how difficult it would be to make the adjustments in light of the shutdown. This was when Mizkif reached out to her through the Twitch chat, saying he could help her get a work visa. Here is a screenshot of his statements:

A screengrab of Mizkif's offer (Image via HAchubby/Twitch)

"They are not used to YouTube": Korean streamer HAchubby talks about problems of changing platforms with Twitch shutting down in her country

Starting in February of next year, Twitch will stop services that allow streamers to monetize their work. Read more about this decision here.

A clip of HAchubby talking about the issue has already gone viral on social media.

The streamer told her audience that she might have to join YouTube but was unsure whether her fans would follow her there:

"I actually couldn't make on Twitch things then probably I need to move to YouTube. And, I am not sure how many viewers are following me. They are literally like Twitch chat, originally. They are not used to YouTube things. Many people told me 'I'm following you' But then, to be honest, um..."

At this point, the content creator seemed to get quite emotional and left the sentence hanging. She later broke down crying while trying to give her audience more updates about her plans.

The fact that Mizkif wants to help her has garnered a lot of attention on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some general reactions to his comments:

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy just held a press release on the official TwitchKR channel to address the platform's latest decision. Several content creators from South Korea expressed their dissatisfaction about either switching platforms or moving to a different country altogether.