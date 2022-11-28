“Turn off the stream” - Twitch streamers HAchubby and Quqco get pulled over by police during stream

Twitch streamers HAchubby, Quqco, and Ajkymani were stopped by a police car while they were doing an IRL driving livestream. The trio was heading towards a camping site when a police car with its sirens on approached them from behind.

Quqco, who was driving, did not notice the police car at first. After a brief moment of interacting with her stream, she caught sight of the cops behind their car. Upon realizing that the police were going to pull them over, the streamer promptly instructed HAchubby to turn off the stream:

“Turn off the stream.”

Quqco and HAchubby get pulled over for speeding

In a stream uploaded to her channel earlier today, Quqco was pulled over by police on her way to a camping site with fellow Twitch streamers. After noticing that the cops were trailing their vehicle, the streamer said:

"Oh sh*t. Okay, hold on, let me pull over..."

HAchubby, who was seated next to her, did not realize that there was a police car until a viewer in the chat notified them. The streamers then abruptly turned off the stream while they were interacting with the cops.

(Timestamp: 00:14:35)

The stream did not return until the 20-minute mark. Once the connection was reestablished, Qucqco said:

"I got pulled over cause I was speeding, but it was weird cause I was following everyone, and my car beeps when I speed. But I wasn't speeding. So I'm just gonna fight it tbh, especially cause she said I was going 15 over, but I was not speeding."

She also added:

"We're fine. We had a minor issue, I mean I don't think I was speeding, but you know what, I caught her in a bad day. She was like, when she came to give me like my citation or whatever, there were guys driving past us... Like we pulled off to the side of the road, she was like shaking at them. She was mad. She was like really angry. But that's okay, these things happen."

Fans share their thoughts on the clip

The clip made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of reactions from fans. A major chunk of the comments criticized the streamer for being ignorant. Here are some of the comments:

Quqco currently has over 166K followers on her Twitch account. HAchubby, on the other hand, has over 334K followers. They are both variety streamers.

