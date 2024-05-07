"I've never been slammed that hard before" - Tfue responds as a video of him collapsing after skimboarding goes viral

Fortnite content creator Turner "Tfue" reacted to a clip of him collapsing after attempting to skimboard a massive shore break wave. After being knocked down by the wave, he could be seen limping and grabbing his back to the coast in the video. The clip originates from his latest stream on Kick on May 6, 2024.

With many netizens showing concern for Tfue, the clip showcasing the incident attained over 9.1 million views on X. Talking about his experience, the creator stated this was the hardest he had been "slammed," referring to being thrown by the waves onto the beachfront. He also expressed his fortune at still being able to walk.

He stated:

"I’ve never been slammed that hard before luckily I can still walk."

Tfue responds after clip of him being "slammed" onto the beach while skimboarding goes viral

Using the momentum to make their way into the water, one pursues breaking waves while skimboarding, subsequently utilized to return to the shore like surfing. However, the major difference between skimboarding and surfing lies in where the activity begins, with skimboarding beginning at the beach and surfing taking place when the individual is already in significantly deep water.

Skimboarding is generally considered a more difficult activity as one is often subjected to harsh waves crashing on them. Being mostly on shallow water, they are more likely to suffer injuries from falling onto the sand.

The video begins with the creator on the shore with his skimboard in hand, ready to take on an oncoming wave. Tfue could then be seen running toward the water, dropping the skimboard, and catching a wave.

All seemed to be going well initially, with the creator riding the waves smoothly until a tremendous wave threw him onto the beach. He could then be seen walking unsteadily with his hand on his back, until he eventually collapsed, much to the concern of his friends. No injury has been confirmed by the creator at this time.

Tfue had made a major shift to Kick after retiring for five months in 2023. The Fortnite creator also said he signed a contract with Kick due to its no-ad system, which seems to appeal to him. He even went as far as to state that the platform's ad-less approach was a better incentive than the 95-5 subscription revenue split model that the green platform has become well-known among creators.